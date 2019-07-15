You are here

Arab coalition air raids kill 10 Houthis in Saada

Huthi rebels, dressed in army fatigues, march in a parade during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, on January 1, 2017. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 July 2019
Arab News
Arab coalition air raids kill 10 Houthis in Saada

  • The coalition attacks targeted locations and rallies of Houthi militias in Al-Adiyat Mountains
  • During the strikes, several Houthi-owned vehicles were destroyed
Updated 15 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Arab coalition forces killed 10 Houthi militants and wounded others during air strikes in the northern Saada province on Sunday, according to Saudi state-news agency SPA.

According to the Yemeni national military website “SeptemberNet”, the coalition attacks targeted locations and rallies of Houthi militias in Al-Adiyat Mountains around the center of the Kataf district.

During the strikes, several Houthi-owned vehicles were destroyed.

 

Huthi rebels, dressed in army fatigues, march in a parade during a gathering in the capital Sanaa to mobilize more fighters to battlefronts to fight pro-government forces in several Yemeni cities, on January 1, 2017. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
Dozens of Houthis killed, including a field commander in Yemen

  • 13 Houthi militants were killed in attacks against the Yemeni armed forces in Qataba in the south province of Dhale
  • The Arab coalition forces launched several air strikes targeting the militants that were in Nate east of Al-Bayda
Updated 18 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Arab coalition forces have killed dozens of Iranian-backed Houthi militants including a field commander and wounded others during air strikes in the provinces of Al-Dhale and Al-Bayda in southern and central Yemen on Sunday, according to Saudi state-news agency SPA.

According to the Yemeni national military website “SeptemberNet”, 13 Houthi militants were killed in attacks against the Yemeni armed forces in Qataba in the south province of Dhale, including the Abu Sharif Abdullah Hizam Mutahar commander of the “rapid intervention forces”, was among the dozens killed.

The militia attempted to infiltrate Yemen army positions at the fronts of the Ghalq and Shakhb. But government forces managed to stop them and forced the militants to flee towards Ibb province.

The Arab coalition forces launched several air strikes targeting the militants that were in Nate east of Al-Bayda.

Several members of the militia were killed and others injured in Al-Bark and Bawwas.

