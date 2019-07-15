You are here

Kendall Jenner, Fai Abu Khadra match up at Wimbledon

The pair have sparked romance rumors in the past. (AFP)
Updated 15 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: As A-list celebrities flocked to Wimbledon for the men’s final on Sunday, eagle-eyed fans spotted model Kendall Jenner in the stands, alongside US-Palestinian model Fai Abu Khadra.

The pair have sparked romance rumors in the past, but the tennis match visit could simply be a case of two friends spending a sporty day out — Khadra is the brother of DJ twin sisters Sama and Haya Khadra, who are regularly spotted with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The pair wore matching outfits at Wimbledon and looked summer-ready in blue shirts and white bottoms.

A female 007? Lashana Lynch set for surprising starring role

Cast member Lashana Lynch attends the "Bond 25" film launch at Ian Fleming's home "GoldenEye" on April 25, 2019 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. (AFP)
Updated 15 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: The upcoming James Bond film is reportedly set to introduce a female version of the spy.

According to the Daily Main, British actor Lashana Lynch will be introduced as the new 007. She won’t play the role of Bond, but will instead play the role of the agent who replaces Bond.

A film insider told the Mail on Sunday that her character will be tasked with tracking Daniel Craig’s character and bringing him out of retirement.

#BOND25

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M (played by Ralph Fiennes) says, ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman,” the insider said, adding: “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

Oscar-winner Rami Malek is set to play the villain in the upcoming film. 

Bond 25 is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and was co-written by  Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

 

 

