Kendall Jenner, Fai Abu Khadra match up at Wimbledon

A female 007? Lashana Lynch set for surprising starring role

DUBAI: The upcoming James Bond film is reportedly set to introduce a female version of the spy.

According to the Daily Main, British actor Lashana Lynch will be introduced as the new 007. She won’t play the role of Bond, but will instead play the role of the agent who replaces Bond.

A film insider told the Mail on Sunday that her character will be tasked with tracking Daniel Craig’s character and bringing him out of retirement.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M (played by Ralph Fiennes) says, ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman,” the insider said, adding: “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

Oscar-winner Rami Malek is set to play the villain in the upcoming film.

Bond 25 is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and was co-written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.