You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman receives former Lebanese prime ministers
﻿

King Salman receives former Lebanese prime ministers

1 / 4
The king received former Lebanese Prime Ministers Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam. (SPA)
2 / 4
The king received former Lebanese Prime Ministers Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam. (SPA)
3 / 4
The king received former Lebanese Prime Ministers Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam. (SPA)
4 / 4
Updated 15 July 2019
Arab News
0

King Salman receives former Lebanese prime ministers

  • The king received former Lebanese Prime Ministers Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam
  • During the meeting, they reviewed the brotherly relations between the Kingdom and Lebanon
Updated 15 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Saudi King Salman received at his office at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah the former Lebanese Prime Ministers Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam.

During the meeting, they reviewed the brotherly relations between the Kingdom and Lebanon and stressed the kingdom's keenness on the security and stability of Lebanon and the importance of preserving the country within its Arab environment.

The meeting was attended by HE the Minister of State, Dr. Mas'ed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Assaf, Assistant Private Secretary to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari.

Topics: King Salman Lebanon Saudi Arabia

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Arab envoys express support for Lebanon, say it is stable
0
Middle-East
Don’t ruin summer, Lebanon tourism minister pleads after shootout

Martin Griffiths holds talks with Prince Khalid bin Salman on Yemen

Updated 15 July 2019
Arab News
0

Martin Griffiths holds talks with Prince Khalid bin Salman on Yemen

Updated 15 July 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths said he held a "productive meeting" with Saudi Arabia's Prince Khalid bin Salman on Monday in Jeddah.

Tweeting about the meeting, Griffiths said he discussed with Prince Khalid how to keep Yemen out of ongoing regional tensions and how to make progress in the implementation of the Stockholm agreement with the support of the Kingdom.

More to follow...

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Martin Griffiths

Related

0
Middle-East
Yemen sides meet to discuss Hodeidah on a ship
0
Middle-East
Houthis killed in northwest Yemen clashes

Latest updates

Hamas rebuffs leader’s call for worldwide attacks on Jews
0
Journalism facing its biggest threat ever in 'fake news' era, says prominent investigative journalist Maria Ressa
0
Martin Griffiths holds talks with Prince Khalid bin Salman on Yemen
0
Kuwait hands Muslim Brotherhood-linked militants to Egypt
0
A female 007? Lashana Lynch set for surprising starring role
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.