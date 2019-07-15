King Salman receives former Lebanese prime ministers

DUBAI: Saudi King Salman received at his office at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah the former Lebanese Prime Ministers Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam.

During the meeting, they reviewed the brotherly relations between the Kingdom and Lebanon and stressed the kingdom's keenness on the security and stability of Lebanon and the importance of preserving the country within its Arab environment.

The meeting was attended by HE the Minister of State, Dr. Mas'ed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Assaf, Assistant Private Secretary to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi ambassador to Lebanon, Walid bin Abdullah Bukhari.