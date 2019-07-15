You are here

Franco-Iranian academic arrested in Iran, denied contact with consular staff

Iran has detained Franco-Iranian dual national Fariba Adelkhah, an anthropology professor at Paris' prestigious Sciences Po university. (Commons Wikimedia/Georges Seguin)
AFP
  • Adelkhah, an anthropologist, was arrested on suspicion of espionage
  • France has yet to be given "satisfactory information" on her status
AFP
TEHRAN: A Franco-Iranian academic based at Paris' prestigious Sciences Po university has been arrested in Iran and denied contact with consular staff, the French foreign ministry said Monday.

"France calls on the Iranian authorities to shed full light on Mrs (Fariba) Adelkhah's situation and repeats its demands, particularly with regard to an immediate authorisation for consular access," it said in a statement.

Foreign-based Iranian media reported Adelkhah, an anthropologist, was arrested on suspicion of espionage.

France has yet to be given "satisfactory information" on her status, the statement also said.

"The French authorities in this difficult context have taken steps with Iranian authorities to get information from them on her situation and the conditions of her arrest and asked for consular access," foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.

"No satisfactory response has been given to these requests. France calls on the Iranian authorities to bring to light Mrs Adelkhah's situation and reiterates its requests, in particular the authorisation of consular access without delay," she added.

The news of her arrest comes at a difficult time amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US and other western countries. Sciences Po, the elite school where Abdelkhah works, confirmed her arrest but refused to comment.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency quoted government spokesman Ali Rabiei on Sunday acknowledging a dual national had been arrested, without elaborating.

Adelkhah is best known for her book "Being Modern in Iran," about changes in Iran after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

 

Suicide bombers attack Baghdad mosque

SUADAD AL-SALHY
Suicide bombers attack Baghdad mosque

SUADAD AL-SALHY
BAGHDAD: Two suicide bombers have blown themselves up inside a Shiite mosque in southern Baghdad. The number of casualties are unclear.

The attack targeted a funeral ceremony iunderway at the mosque.

Earlier Monday, a car bomb was dicovered in Al-Na'iriya in northern Baghdad. Police dismantled the boimb before it exploded.

