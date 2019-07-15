You are here

Bahrain calls Qatar biggest threat to GCC after 'lies-filled' Jazeera documentary

Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmed accused Qatar of being the biggest threat to the GCC. (AFP/File photo)
Arab News
Bahrain calls Qatar biggest threat to GCC after ‘lies-filled’ Jazeera documentary

Arab News
JEDDAH: Bahrain lashed out at Al Jazeera on Monday after the Qatari network aired a documentary attempting to undermine the Kingdom.

The program broadcast on Sunday was filled with “lies and fallacies against the state of Bahrain,” Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmed said.

It is just a “new episode in a series of conspiracies from a rogue state against the kingdom of Bahrain, and against the stability of the entire region,” he added.

“This state has become the biggest threat to the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt launched a boycott of Qatar two years ago over Doha’s support for extremist groups.

They also accused Qatar of interfering in the internal affairs of other GCC countries and having close ties to Iran.

Topics: Qatar Bahrain Al Jazeera

Egypt opens museum to honor Naguib Mahfouz

Foreign visitor reads the biography of the late Egyptian writer Naguib Mahfouz after the official opening of the museum in Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2019. Picture taken July 14, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 16 July 2019
Reuters
Egypt opens museum to honor Naguib Mahfouz

  • The two-storey building in Cairo’s Gamaliya district is near to where the author was born and the area was the inspiration for many of his stories and characters
Updated 16 July 2019
Reuters
CAIRO: A museum commemorating the life and works of Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz has opened in Cairo, nearly 13 years after the Nobel laureate’s death.
The Naguib Mahfouz Museum and Creativity Centre houses the belongings and personal library of Mahfouz, who won the 1988 Nobel Prize for Literature — the only Arab to do so.
The center, in a redeveloped building dating back to 1774, had been planned for years but had been delayed by financial and other issues.
“I hope this museum becomes a center of cultural radiation and a tourist attraction,” Egyptian Culture Minister Inas Abdel Dayem said at the opening ceremony.
The two-storey building in Cairo’s Gamaliya district is near to where the author was born and the area was the inspiration for many of his stories and characters.

“I hope this museum becomes a center of cultural radiation and a tourist attraction.”

                                       Inas Abdel Dayem, Egypt’s culture minister

As well as displaying some of his personal belongings and handwritten texts, the museum includes a hall containing all his works, in modern and old editions, as well as seminar rooms, an audiovisual library and a library housing research and studies on Mahfouz’s works. His Nobel medal, however, is not on display and remains with his family.
Mahfouz’s daughter Umm Kulthum, who attended the opening, said she was happy that the dream of building the museum had been realized “after years of waiting.”

Topics: Naguib Mahfouz Egypt

