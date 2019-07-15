Bahrain calls Qatar biggest threat to GCC after ‘lies-filled’ Jazeera documentary

JEDDAH: Bahrain lashed out at Al Jazeera on Monday after the Qatari network aired a documentary attempting to undermine the Kingdom.

The program broadcast on Sunday was filled with “lies and fallacies against the state of Bahrain,” Bahraini Foreign Minister Khaled bin Ahmed said.

It is just a “new episode in a series of conspiracies from a rogue state against the kingdom of Bahrain, and against the stability of the entire region,” he added.

“This state has become the biggest threat to the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt launched a boycott of Qatar two years ago over Doha’s support for extremist groups.

They also accused Qatar of interfering in the internal affairs of other GCC countries and having close ties to Iran.