Kuwait hands Muslim Brotherhood-linked militants to Egypt

﻿

Kuwait said the Egyptians belonged to a “terrorist” cell linked to the Brotherhood. (AFP/File photo)
Updated 15 July 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: Kuwait has handed over to Egyptian authorities eight members of a militant cell arrested on its territory and who it said were linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Kuwait’s interior ministry said on Friday the Egyptians belonged to a “terrorist” cell linked to the Brotherhood. They had fled to Kuwait after being sentenced by Egyptian authorities to jail terms of up to 15 years, it said.
The men were returned under the terms of bilateral agreements, the state news agency KUNA said late Sunday. The interior ministry said investigations were ongoing to discover other cell members.

