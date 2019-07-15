Saudi economy expands by 1.7 percent in first quarter

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's economy grew at 1.7 percent in the first quarter of 2019, the Kingdom's media ministry said on Monday.
The expansion reflects ongoing economic reforms and the modernization of the financial sector, analysts said.
The Kingdom’s non-oil private sector growth rose to an 18-month high in June, according to PMI data released earlier this month.
Financial analyst Talat Zaki Hafiz told Arab News the positive economic growth trend, especially in the non-oil economy, showed that ongoing reforms were producing results.
"The commitment of the Saudi government is to diversify the economy and move it from dependence on oil, and this is what we see — the mix of non-oil and oil revenue," he said.
A recovery in the oil price in the first three months of the year has also spurred growth.
WTI futures gained 30 per cent in the first three months of the year while Brent crude was up 25 percent over the quarter.
