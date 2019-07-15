You are here

Saudi economy expands by 1.7 percent in first quarter

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector growth was the big winner, climbing to an 18-month high in June. (Reuters)
Rashid Hassan
  WTI futures gained 30 per cent in the first three months of the year while Brent crude was up 25 percent over the quarter
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's economy grew at 1.7 percent in the first quarter of 2019, the Kingdom's media ministry said on Monday.
The expansion reflects ongoing economic reforms and the modernization of the financial sector, analysts said.
The Kingdom’s non-oil private sector growth rose to an 18-month high in June, according to PMI data released earlier this month.
Financial analyst Talat Zaki Hafiz told Arab News the positive economic growth trend, especially in the non-oil economy, showed that ongoing reforms were producing results.
"The commitment of the Saudi government is to diversify the economy and move it from dependence on oil, and this is what we see — the mix of non-oil and oil revenue," he said.
A recovery in the oil price in the first three months of the year has also spurred growth.
WTI futures gained 30 per cent in the first three months of the year while Brent crude was up 25 percent over the quarter.

Actis takes on management of two Abraaj funds

Reuters
Actis takes on management of two Abraaj funds

  US prosecutors have in recent months charged several executives of Abraaj with criminal charges, accusing them of taking part in a massive scheme to defraud investors
Reuters
DUBAI:Actis said on Monday it had acquired the rights to manage two private equity funds previously managed by collapsed buyout firm Abraaj, in a deal aimed at strengthening its position in the Middle East and Africa.

Actis will take over the management rights to Abraaj Private Equity Fund IV and Abraaj Africa fund III, it said in a statement.
Abraaj, which filed for provisional liquidation in June 2018, was the largest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa until it collapsed last year in the aftermath of a row with investors over the use of money in a $1 billion health care fund.
The transaction includes investments in 14 portfolio companies across the two funds, Actis said.
“This Abraaj transaction further bolsters Actis’ footprint in the growth markets and follows the addition and integration of Standard Chartered’s Principal Finance Real Estate business in Asia in 2018,” it said.

BACKGROUND

Abraaj, which filed for provisional liquidation in June 2018, was the largest buyout fund in the Middle East and North Africa.

Actis now has $12 billion under management and more than 250 people across 16 offices.
The Actis transaction comes after the finalization of two other Abraaj deals — the transfer of management of the $1 billion health care fund to US buyout fund TPG and the sale of Abraaj’s Latin America fund to Colony Capital.
NBK Capital Partners, owned by Kuwait’s biggest lender, walked away from advanced talks to buy a global credit fund previously managed by Abraaj, Reuters reported last month.
US prosecutors have in recent months charged several executives of Abraaj with criminal charges, accusing them of taking part in a massive scheme to defraud investors.

