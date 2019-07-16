You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese icon hits right notes in Saudi debut
﻿

Lebanese icon hits right notes in Saudi debut

Wael Kfoury croons his way to the hearts of his Saudi fans on Sunday night. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 16 July 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

Lebanese icon hits right notes in Saudi debut

  • Wael Kfoury has the audience enthralled during the show
Updated 16 July 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

JEDDAH: Lebanese singer-songwriter Wael Kfoury, dubbed “the king of romance,” charmed his Saudi audience on Sunday in his first concert in the Kingdom, which was held at King Abdullah Sports City as part of the Jeddah Season festival.

Kfoury, who has been active for more than 25 years and has 17 albums, won Best Arabic Male Singer at the Arab Nation Music Awards in 2017.

He gained popularity in 1996 after releasing the song “Min Habibi Ana,” a duet with Lebanese pop singer Nawal Al-Zoghbi.

At Sunday’s concert, Kfoury modified his song “Yis’id Sabahak” to pay tribute to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Kingdom’s people.

The audience was extremely enthusiastic, chanting Kfoury’s name, cheering with excitement and singing along to every song.

Fans said they were very happy to have the Lebanese icon perform in the Kingdom for the first time, and thanked the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) for its efforts to provide high-quality entertainment in Saudi Arabia.

FASTFACT

Wael Kfoury won Best Arabic Male Singer at the Arab Nation Music Awards in 2017.

“We’re so happy to have him here. I’m one of his biggest fans. Many thanks to the GEA, which brought us events that we really wanted in Jeddah,” said Dima Rasheed.

Abdullah Qabel said: “We were raised listening to Kfoury’s songs when were younger. We’re very happy to be here and attend his concert in our country. Many thanks to the GEA for making all these events available for us. I look forward to more.”

Ebraheem Moawad said: “It was an amazing experience. I’d like to thank the GEA because I never thought I could see these artists in Saudi Arabia. I always thought I should travel to see them, but seeing them in my country is amazing.”

Mona Abdullah said: “I never thought I’d attend a Kfoury concert in Saudi Arabia. I’d always imagined I had to travel to attend his concerts. I was very excited to attend. Kfoury has been one of my favorite artists since I was 10 years old.”

Lamya Ajaj said: “Kfoury is one of the most significant artists to me, and he has so many fans here. I was so happy he came to Saudi Arabia. 

“Jeddah Season’s efforts are unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, from the various exciting shows and organizing, to the professional and helpful volunteers.”

Topics: wael kfoury Lebanese JEDDAH SEASON lebanese singer Culture and Entertainment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season introduces new edutainment events
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season summer festival transforms city’s waterfront

A female 007? Lashana Lynch set for surprising starring role

Cast member Lashana Lynch attends the "Bond 25" film launch at Ian Fleming's home "GoldenEye" on April 25, 2019 in Montego Bay, Jamaica. (AFP)
Updated 15 July 2019
Arab News
0

A female 007? Lashana Lynch set for surprising starring role

Updated 15 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The upcoming James Bond film is reportedly set to introduce a female version of the spy.

According to the Daily Main, British actor Lashana Lynch will be introduced as the new 007. She won’t play the role of Bond, but will instead play the role of the agent who replaces Bond.

A film insider told the Mail on Sunday that her character will be tasked with tracking Daniel Craig’s character and bringing him out of retirement.

View this post on Instagram

#BOND25

A post shared by Lashana Lynch (@lashanalynch) on

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M (played by Ralph Fiennes) says, ‘Come in 007,’ and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman,” the insider said, adding: “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

Oscar-winner Rami Malek is set to play the villain in the upcoming film. 

Bond 25 is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and was co-written by  Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

 

 

Latest updates

Iran’s top diplomat warns US is ‘playing with fire’
0
Duterte ‘seriously considering’ cutting ties with Iceland over UN rights probe
0
Coordinated Arab efforts urged to overcome challenges
0
Saudi Ports Authority launches plan for Hajj pilgrims arriving by sea
0
Fuel leak halted blastoff for Indian rocket: reports
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.