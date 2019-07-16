Historic Jeddah Season celebrations wind up this week

JEDDAH: The first edition of Historic Jeddah Season will conclude this week and organizers are urging residents and visitors to make the most of the fun-filled activities while they can.
Al-Balad district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has served as a gateway to the Kingdom during the festival, which showcased and celebrated the unique culture and heritage of the city.
Art, technology, musicals, theater performances and many other never-seen-before attractions have taken visitors on a unique journey through the rich history of Jeddah.
Historic Jeddah Season, which has already established itself as one of the highlights of Jeddah’s social calendar, enthralled visitors and locals alike with impressive installations, daring acts of strength, performances by internationally renowned artists and appearances by world-famous chefs.
The fun continues until July 18 and there is still plenty to enjoy. The event offers “a surprise in every corner” and something for everyone, including a wide variety of food options, exciting family entertainment, live performances, amusing stunts and interesting workshops designed to educate, entertain and engage.
For more details about the remainder of the festival, visit www.livehjseason.com.