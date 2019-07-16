You are here

﻿

Historic Jeddah Season celebrations wind up this week

1 / 3
Memories of old Balad. (AN Photo/Essam Al-Ghalib)
2 / 3
A photo of old Balad. (AN Photo/Essam Al-Ghalib)
3 / 3
A photo of old Balad. (AN Photo/Essam Al-Ghalib)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

Historic Jeddah Season celebrations wind up this week

  • The fun continues until July 18 and there is still plenty to enjoy
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The first edition of Historic Jeddah Season will conclude this week and organizers are urging residents and visitors to make the most of the fun-filled activities while they can.

Al-Balad district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has served as a gateway to the Kingdom during the festival, which showcased and celebrated the unique culture and heritage of the city. 

Art, technology, musicals, theater performances and many other never-seen-before attractions have taken visitors on a unique journey through the rich history of Jeddah.

Historic Jeddah Season, which has already established itself as one of the highlights of Jeddah’s social calendar, enthralled visitors and locals alike with impressive installations, daring acts of strength, performances by internationally renowned artists and appearances by world-famous chefs.

The fun continues until July 18 and there is still plenty to enjoy. The event offers “a surprise in every corner” and something for everyone, including a wide variety of food options, exciting family entertainment, live performances, amusing stunts and interesting workshops designed to educate, entertain and engage.

For more details about the remainder of the festival, visit www.livehjseason.com.

Topics: JEDDAH SEASON UNESCO World Heritage Site

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season introduces new edutainment events
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
MusicHall captivates Jeddah Season visitors

Lebanese icon hits right notes in Saudi debut

Updated 13 min 47 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

Lebanese icon hits right notes in Saudi debut

  • Wael Kfoury has the audience enthralled during the show
Updated 13 min 47 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

JEDDAH: Lebanese singer-songwriter Wael Kfoury, dubbed “the king of romance,” charmed his Saudi audience on Sunday in his first concert in the Kingdom, which was held at King Abdullah Sports City as part of the Jeddah Season festival.

Kfoury, who has been active for more than 25 years and has 17 albums, won Best Arabic Male Singer at the Arab Nation Music Awards in 2017.

He gained popularity in 1996 after releasing the song “Min Habibi Ana,” a duet with Lebanese pop singer Nawal Al-Zoghbi.

At Sunday’s concert, Kfoury modified his song “Yis’id Sabahak” to pay tribute to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Kingdom’s people.

The audience was extremely enthusiastic, chanting Kfoury’s name, cheering with excitement and singing along to every song.

Fans said they were very happy to have the Lebanese icon perform in the Kingdom for the first time, and thanked the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) for its efforts to provide high-quality entertainment in Saudi Arabia.

FASTFACT

Wael Kfoury won Best Arabic Male Singer at the Arab Nation Music Awards in 2017.

“We’re so happy to have him here. I’m one of his biggest fans. Many thanks to the GEA, which brought us events that we really wanted in Jeddah,” said Dima Rasheed.

Abdullah Qabel said: “We were raised listening to Kfoury’s songs when were younger. We’re very happy to be here and attend his concert in our country. Many thanks to the GEA for making all these events available for us. I look forward to more.”

Ebraheem Moawad said: “It was an amazing experience. I’d like to thank the GEA because I never thought I could see these artists in Saudi Arabia. I always thought I should travel to see them, but seeing them in my country is amazing.”

Mona Abdullah said: “I never thought I’d attend a Kfoury concert in Saudi Arabia. I’d always imagined I had to travel to attend his concerts. I was very excited to attend. Kfoury has been one of my favorite artists since I was 10 years old.”

Lamya Ajaj said: “Kfoury is one of the most significant artists to me, and he has so many fans here. I was so happy he came to Saudi Arabia. 

“Jeddah Season’s efforts are unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, from the various exciting shows and organizing, to the professional and helpful volunteers.”

Topics: wael kfoury Lebanese JEDDAH SEASON lebanese singer Culture and Entertainment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season introduces new edutainment events
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season summer festival transforms city’s waterfront

Latest updates

Lebanese icon hits right notes in Saudi debut
0
Turkey’s government marks 3rd anniversary of failed coup
0
Qais Al-Khazali: A militant in politician’s disguise
0
Startup of the Week: HalaYalla: A Saudi startup disrupting the events market
0
KSRelief agrees to $31m extension to Yemeni land mines clearance project
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.