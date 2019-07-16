Saleh Al-Sulami, general secretary of the Saudi Export Development Authority

Saleh Al-Sulami has been the general secretary of the Saudi Export Development Authority since January 2017.

Previously, Al-Sulami served as the deputy minister at the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources between 2015 and 2018.

He also served as the general manager of Obeikan Investment Group for more than four years from 2010 to 2014.

Between 2005 and 2010, Al-Sulami served as general manager of other companies including Al-Modayfer Investment Group, which has a number of businesses producing building materials and offering construction-related services.

Al-Sulami also headed Al-Watania for Plastics for more than four years, a leading regional manufacturer and distributor of plastic products since 1982.

Al-Sulami obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Saud University in Riyadh.

The Saudi Export Development Authority has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co. in Riyadh, which aims to promote and increase export of Saudi products.

The supply and promotion of Saudi products represent a major part of Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets’ mission in the retail and wholesale trade through its branches in Egypt.

The products targeted for export, are particularly those of Saudi origin produced by licensed factories in the Kingdom.

The signing ceremony was attended by Al-Sulami and Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al-Othaim, CEO and board member of Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets.