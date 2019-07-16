You are here

  • Home
  • Saleh Al-Sulami, general secretary of the Saudi Export Development Authority
﻿

Saleh Al-Sulami, general secretary of the Saudi Export Development Authority

Saleh Al-Sulami
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saleh Al-Sulami, general secretary of the Saudi Export Development Authority

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saleh Al-Sulami has been the general secretary of the Saudi Export Development Authority since January 2017.

Previously, Al-Sulami served as the deputy minister at the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources between 2015 and 2018.

He also served as the general manager of Obeikan Investment Group for more than four years from 2010 to 2014.

Between 2005 and 2010, Al-Sulami served as general manager of other companies including Al-Modayfer Investment Group, which has a number of businesses producing building materials and offering construction-related services.

Al-Sulami also headed Al-Watania for Plastics for more than four years, a leading regional manufacturer and distributor of plastic products since 1982.

Al-Sulami obtained a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from King Saud University in Riyadh.

The Saudi Export Development Authority has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co. in Riyadh, which aims to promote and increase export of Saudi products. 

The supply and promotion of Saudi products represent a major part of Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets’ mission in the retail and wholesale trade through its branches in Egypt.

The products targeted for export, are particularly those of Saudi origin produced by licensed factories in the Kingdom.

The signing ceremony was attended by Al-Sulami and Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al-Othaim, CEO and board member of Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Export Development Authority

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Princess Lamia bint Majid Al-Saud, champion of Generation Unlimited
0
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Abdullah bin Hamoud Al-Harbi, member of the Saudi Shoura Council 

Historic Jeddah Season celebrations wind up this week

Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

Historic Jeddah Season celebrations wind up this week

  • The fun continues until July 18 and there is still plenty to enjoy
Updated 9 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The first edition of Historic Jeddah Season will conclude this week and organizers are urging residents and visitors to make the most of the fun-filled activities while they can.

Al-Balad district, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has served as a gateway to the Kingdom during the festival, which showcased and celebrated the unique culture and heritage of the city. 

Art, technology, musicals, theater performances and many other never-seen-before attractions have taken visitors on a unique journey through the rich history of Jeddah.

Historic Jeddah Season, which has already established itself as one of the highlights of Jeddah’s social calendar, enthralled visitors and locals alike with impressive installations, daring acts of strength, performances by internationally renowned artists and appearances by world-famous chefs.

The fun continues until July 18 and there is still plenty to enjoy. The event offers “a surprise in every corner” and something for everyone, including a wide variety of food options, exciting family entertainment, live performances, amusing stunts and interesting workshops designed to educate, entertain and engage.

For more details about the remainder of the festival, visit www.livehjseason.com.

Topics: JEDDAH SEASON Old Balad Historic Jeddah Season UNESCO World Heritage Site

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Season introduces new edutainment events
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
MusicHall captivates Jeddah Season visitors

Latest updates

Comic-Con inspires fans from Riyadh to New York
0
20 million children miss out on life-saving vaccines, says UN
0
Saleh Al-Sulami, general secretary of the Saudi Export Development Authority
0
Historic Jeddah Season celebrations wind up this week
0
Lebanese icon hits right notes in Saudi debut
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.