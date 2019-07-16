You are here

﻿

Coordinated Arab efforts urged to overcome challenges

Palestinian protesters throw stones at Israeli security forces during clashes in the village of Kfar Qaddum in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 12, 2019 following a weekly demonstration against the expropriation of Palestinian land by Israel. (AFP / JAAFAR ASHTIYEH)
Updated 16 July 2019
SPA
Updated 16 July 2019
SPA
CAIRO: Dr. Khalid Al-Ghamdi, chairman of the Arab Media Standing Committee and general supervisor of foreign media at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media, called for coordinated Arab efforts to overcome regional challenges particularly the Palestinian issue and terrorism.
Al-Ghamdi was presiding over the committee’s 93rd session held at Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo on Sunday.
He said the meeting discussed a number of key issues including the Arab Media Charter of Honor. It was, Al-Ghamdi said, a continuation of previous meetings to discuss their outcomes and review the results in the light of proposals put forward by different member Arab countries.
The meeting was also attended by Arab League’s Assistant Secretary-General for Social Affairs Ambassador Badr El-Din Alali, Counselor Fawzi Al-Ghwail, director of the technical department of the Council of Arab Information Ministers, representatives of Arab member states, representatives of Arab information ministries and the heads of Arab media agencies and institutions.
Alali said the Palestinian question continues to remain the main issue in addition to the terrorist threats, sustainable development and the Arab image in the West.
“Implementing the Arab Media Strategy and improving media practices using the latest technologies is vital for media to effectively contributing to awareness programs and supporting the region’s vital issues.”
He said the inclusion of the Arab Media Charter of Honor and media education to the agenda is of great importance.
He also express resolve to counter the phenomenon of fake news and that the Arab media is serious about countering this problem.

Saudi Ports Authority launches plan for Hajj pilgrims arriving by sea

Updated 16 July 2019
SPA
  • Jeddah Islamic Port will start receiving pilgrims on July 17 until Aug. 6.
  • Yanbu Commercial Port also has a terminal to receive pilgrims
Updated 16 July 2019
SPA
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ports Authority has prepared a comprehensive operational plan to receive pilgrims arriving by sea through the Jeddah Islamic Port during this year’s Hajj season.

The authority, in cooperation with different government sectors and agencies, seeks to ensure pilgrims’ comfort, and facilitate performance of the Hajj from the moment they arrive in the Kingdom until they return home.

The port will start receiving pilgrims on July 17 until Aug. 6. Some 22,000 are expected to use it, an increase on last year’s 16,000.

The port’s terminal has been equipped to accommodate over 800 people per hour. It comprises five lounges, three for arrivals and two for departures. All of the lounges are equipped with the necessary facilities and equipment to serve pilgrims and help them complete their entry and exit procedures.

The operational equipment includes 14 sophisticated devices for searching and transporting baggage, 700 luggage trolleys, and 28 new buses.

Over 266 personnel will serve pilgrims at the port during this year’s Hajj season. These include maritime pilots, ship captains, technical and operational supervisors, security teams, and staff responsible for operations at the station as well as the management of technical affairs.

Yanbu Commercial Port also has a terminal for receiving pilgrims, having been recently expanded from 3,600 square meters to 7,200 square meters, with its capacity growing from 1,000 passengers to 2,800. It has also been equipped with four new X-ray baggage scanners and an integrated health system that includes a pharmacy and medical clinics.

The Port of Daba has started receiving seasonal workers to serve this year’s pilgrims, and it is expected to receive 40,000 pilgrims throughout this year’s Hajj season.

Port preparations in numbers
