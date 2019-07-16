You are here

  • Home
  • Amazon workers strike as ‘Prime’ shopping frenzy hits
﻿

Amazon workers strike as ‘Prime’ shopping frenzy hits

Amazon's Prime Day is coming with a wave of deals and protests. (AP)
Updated 16 July 2019
AFP
0

Amazon workers strike as ‘Prime’ shopping frenzy hits

  • The protesters waves signs with messages along the lines of “We’re human, not robots”
  • The strike was part of an ongoing effort to pressure the company on issues including job safety, equal opportunity in the workplace, and concrete action on issues including climate change
Updated 16 July 2019
AFP
0

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon workers walked out of a main distribution center in Minnesota on Monday, protesting for improved working conditions during the e-commerce titan’s major “Prime” shopping event.
Amazon workers picketed outside the facility, briefly delaying a few trucks and waving signs with messages along the lines of “We’re human, not robots.”
“We know Prime Day is a big day for Amazon, so we hope this strike will help executives understand how serious we are about wanting real change that will uplift the workers in Amazon’s warehouses,” striker Safiyo Mohamed said in a release.
“We create a lot of wealth for Amazon, but they aren’t treating us with the respect and dignity that we deserve.”
Organizers did not disclose the number of strikers, who said employees picketed for about an hour in intense heat before cutting the protest short due to the onset of heavy rain.
The strike was part of an ongoing effort to pressure the company on issues including job safety, equal opportunity in the workplace, and concrete action on issues including climate change, according to community organization Awood Center.
US Democratic presidential contenders Kamila Harris and Bernie Sanders were among those who expressed support for the strikers on Twitter.
“I stand in solidarity with the courageous Amazon workers engaging in a work stoppage against unconscionable working conditions in their warehouses,” Sanders said in a tweet.
“It is not too much to ask that a company owned by the wealthiest person in the world treat its workers with dignity and respect.”
Amazon employees also went on strike at seven locations in Germany, demanding better wages as the US online retail giant launched its two-day global shopping discount extravaganza called Prime Day.
Amazon had said in advance that the strike would not affect deliveries to customers.
Amazon has consistently defended work conditions, contending it is a leader when it comes to paying workers at least $15 hourly and providing benefits.
The company last week announced plans to offer job training to around one-third of its US workforce to help them gain skills to adapt to new technologies.
Amazon has been hustling to offer one-day deliver on a wider array of products as a perk for paying $119 annually to be a member of its “Prime” service, which includes streaming films and television shows.
The work action came on the opening day of a major “Prime” shopping event started in 2015.
Now in 17 countries, the event will span Monday and Tuesday, highlighted by a pre-recorded Taylor Swift video concert and promotions across a range of products and services from the e-commerce leader.
Prime Day sales for Amazon are expected to hit $5 billion this year, up from $3.2 billion in 2018, which at the time represented its biggest ever global shopping event, JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth says in a research note.

Topics: Prime Amazon

Related

0
Lifestyle
Lady Gaga to launch beauty line on Amazon
0
Business & Economy
Amazon’s fleet expansion a boost for Israel Aerospace

Saudi economy expands by 1.7 percent in first quarter

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector growth was the big winner, climbing to an 18-month high in June. (Reuters)
Updated 16 July 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

Saudi economy expands by 1.7 percent in first quarter

  • WTI futures gained 30 per cent in the first three months of the year while Brent crude was up 25 percent over the quarter
Updated 16 July 2019
Rashid Hassan
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's economy grew at 1.7 percent in the first quarter of 2019, the Kingdom's media ministry said on Monday.
The expansion reflects ongoing economic reforms and the modernization of the financial sector, analysts said.
The Kingdom’s non-oil private sector growth rose to an 18-month high in June, according to PMI data released earlier this month.
Financial analyst Talat Zaki Hafiz told Arab News the positive economic growth trend, especially in the non-oil economy, showed that ongoing reforms were producing results.
"The commitment of the Saudi government is to diversify the economy and move it from dependence on oil, and this is what we see — the mix of non-oil and oil revenue," he said.
A recovery in the oil price in the first three months of the year has also spurred growth.
WTI futures gained 30 per cent in the first three months of the year while Brent crude was up 25 percent over the quarter.

Topics: Saudi economy

Related

0
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi sovereign fund to boost active investments in fixed-income
0
Business & Economy
Algeria suspends grain agency head in corruption probe — govt sources

Latest updates

Iran’s Khamenei , commenting on seizure of Iranian tanker, says Tehran will not leave UK piracy unanswered
0
Saudi Ambassador to Iraq: Arar border crossing to officially open on October 15
0
Pakistan reopens airspace to civil aviation after India standoff
0
Afghan radio station closes down following Taliban threats
0
Singer Rita Ora unveils new music video shot in Dubai
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.