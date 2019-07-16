'Super 30,' an exhilarating sketch of life and times of mathematician to the poor

You are here

﻿

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan plays the role of an educationist and mathematician. (Supplied)
Updated 16 July 2019
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: Indian cinema has fallen passionately in love with biopics, and in recent times there has been a glut of films in the genre.

Sports stars such as sprinter Milkha Singh and boxer Mary Kom, mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan and politician Bal Thackeray among others have lent themselves to some gripping movies, although not always with the right choice of actor for the lead role.

The latest in this line has been director Vikas Bahl’s “Super 30,” an exhilarating sketch of the life and times of educationist and mathematician, Anand Kumar, from the Indian state of Bihar.

Son of a poor postman, academically brilliant Kumar had to throw away his Cambridge scholarship because he could not afford the passage, and later finds himself in a center coaching students to meet the tough entrance requirements of the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology.

But the boys and girls are all from rich backgrounds, and Kumar despairs about the many who cannot afford such expensive tuition. So, he leaves a well-paid job and begins teaching impoverished children for free. His class has 30 pupils at a time, hence the title.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan plays Kumar and takes viewers through a journey fraught with excruciating suffering and physical harm from rich businessmen who see him as a threat to their own prosperity through coaching institutions for the well-to-do teenagers.

Bahl takes artistic liberties. While the real Kumar also ran an institute for the rich to fund his tutoring of the poor, “Super 30” sidesteps this to heighten the dramatic effect, emotionally enslaving the viewer.

While "Super 30" underplays the Indian caste angle, which has been a perennial impediment to higher education for the country's poorer sections, the wishy-washy romance between Kumar and Ritu Rashmi (Mrunal Thakur, who after an excellent performance in "Love Sonia" disappoints in this latest outing) adds just about a zero to the narrative.

Updated 47 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Emirati artist Farah Al-Qasimi’s first solo exhibition at a US institution is set to open on July 30 at the MIT List Visual Arts Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Working in photography, video, and performance, Al-Qasimi’s work explores themes of gender, nationality and class. Her photographs subvert ingrained expectations of how images are constructed and understood and she is known for borrowing conventions from various sources, including documentary photography and Renaissance paintings.

Um Al Naar (Mother of Fire) (still), 2019. (Supplied)

Camouflage and concealment play a central role in the artist’s work. In a recent series of portraits, Al-Qasimi obscures the faces of her subjects while capturing intimate images, despite the lack of a clear, engaging face. Various compositional strategies hide identifying features — behind plumes of smoke, a well-placed hand, or sumptuously patterned textiles and drapery — while she still manages to accentuate the opulent interiors her subjects inhabit.

Alongside a group of recent photographs, the exhibition will include a screening of Al-Qasimi’s new film, “Um Al Naar (Mother of Fire)” (2019), which was recently unveiled at Art Basel Statements.

M Napping on Carpet, 2016. (Supplied)

The 40-minute video is structured like a television documentary following a jinn — a ghost-like entity in Islamic tradition. Delivering a confessional, reality TV-style monologue, the jinn appears on camera beneath a patterned sheet. The video interweaves her thoughts on centuries of Portuguese and British colonial meddling in the modern-day emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah in the UAE. The video also explores the influence of the European presence in the region and the use of Euro-centric practices for the display of historical artifacts.

Curated by Henriette Huldisch, the director of exhibitions at the MIT List Visual Arts Center, the exhibition marks the first time Al-Qasimi’s work has been shown in a solo exhibition in the US — it is set to wrap up on Oct. 20.  

The artist lives and works between New York and Dubai and has seen her work exhibited in The Third Line gallery in Dubai, Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai and the San Francisco Arts Commission, among other locations.

Al-Qasimi received her MFA from the Yale School of Art and has participated in residencies at the Delfina Foundation in London; the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Maine; and is a recipient of the New York NADA Artadia Prize and the Aaron Siskind Individual Photographer’s Fellowship.

