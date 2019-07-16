Singer Rita Ora unveils new music video shot in Dubai

British singer Rita Ora unveiled her latest music video on Monday, revealing that it was shot in Dubai.

The video for “New Look,” which the artist released on YouTube and promoted on her social media platforms on Monday evening, features scenes shot in the celebrity-loved city.

One of the neighborhoods to feature in the music video is Meydan — home to Dubai’s premiere racecourse, as well as a clutch of popular party spots.

“My brand new video for NEW LOOK is out now!! This was so much fun to film in Dubai (sic),” Ora posted on her Instagram account, alongside a clip of the video.

“NEW LOOK video comes out tomorrow!! I can’t wait for you all to see it, filming in Dubai was so much fun with these amazing cars #VisitDubai (sic),” she said in another post.