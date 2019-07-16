You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey: EU sanctions over gas drilling ‘worthless’
﻿

Turkey: EU sanctions over gas drilling ‘worthless’

Two Turkish oil tankers are drilling on the shore of Cyprus. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
0

Turkey: EU sanctions over gas drilling ‘worthless’

  • EU foreign ministers said they are suspending talks with Turkey over air transport agreement
  • They backed EU’s proposal to decrease financial assistance to Turkey
Updated 11 sec ago
AP
0

ANKARA: Turkey on Tuesday rejected as “worthless” an initial set of sanctions approved by the European Union against Ankara, and vowed to send a new vessel to the eastern Mediterranean to reinforce its efforts to drill for hydrocarbons off the island of Cyprus.
EU foreign ministers on Monday approved sanctions against Turkey over its drilling for gas in waters where EU member Cyprus has exclusive economic rights. They said they were suspending talks on an air transport agreement, as well as high-level Turkey-EU dialogues, and would call on the European Investment Bank to review its lending to the country.
They also backed a proposal by the EU’s executive branch to reduce financial assistance to Turkey for next year. The ministers warned that additional “targeted measures” were being worked on to penalize Turkey, which started negotiations to join the EU in 2005.
Speaking at a news conference in Macedonia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the sanctions aimed to “appease” Cyprus and were of “no importance.”
“The EU needs us concerning the migration issue or other issues,” he said. “They will come to us and hold contacts; there is no escaping that.”
“They know that the decisions they took cannot be applied,” he said. “They were forced to take the worthless decisions under pressure from the Greek Cypriots and Greece.”
Cavusoglu added: “If you take such decisions against Turkey, we will increase our activities. We have three ships in the eastern Mediterranean, will with send a fourth.”
Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry criticized the EU for ignoring the rights of Turkish Cypriots and accused the 28-nation bloc of “prejudice and bias.”
It added that Turkey was determined to protect its rights and the rights of Turkish Cypriots.
Two Turkish vessels escorted by warships are drilling for gas on either end of ethnically divided Cyprus. A third Turkish exploration ship is also in the area. Turkey insists that it has rights over certain offshore zones and that Turkish Cypriots have rights over others.
Cyprus was split along ethnic lines in 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup by supporters of union with Greece. A Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence is recognized only by Turkey, which keeps more than 35,000 troops in the breakaway north. Cyprus joined the EU in 2004, but only the internationally recognized south enjoys full membership benefits.
Cypriot officials accuse Turkey of using the minority Turkish Cypriots in order to pursue its goal of exerting control over the eastern Mediterranean region.
The Cypriot government says it will take legal action against any oil and gas companies supporting Turkish vessels in any repeat attempt to drill for gas. Cyprus has already issued around 20 international arrest warrants against three international companies assisting one of the two Turkish vessels now drilling 68 kilometers off the island’s west coast.

Topics: Turkey Cyprus oil tanker Oil drilling

Related

0
Middle-East
EU agrees sanctions against Turkey for drilling off Cyprus
Special 0
Middle-East
Turkey reacts to threat of US sanctions with military deployment near Syria

Regime air raids kill 9 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

Updated 16 July 2019
AFP
0

Regime air raids kill 9 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

  • Three children are among the dead in the airstrikes
  • Syrian and Russian bombing of northwest Syria killed more than 600 civilians
Updated 16 July 2019
AFP
0

BEIRUT: Regime airstrikes on Tuesday killed nine civilians in rebel-held northwest Syria, the target of months of regime and Russian bombardment, a war monitor said.

Three children were among the nine killed outside Maaret Al-Numan, a town located in a southern strip of Idlib province, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The death toll is expected to rise due to critical wounds sustained by some other victims, according to the Britain-based monitoring group.

Russian and Syrian regime aircraft have ramped up strikes on Idlib since late April, killing more than 600 civilians, while 52 others have died from rebel fire, according to the Observatory.

Regime forces have also been locked in battle with extremists and allied rebels on the edges of the bastion, which is held by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, including the north of Hama province.

The group in January took full administrative control of the Idlib region, home to three million people, although other extremist groups and rebel factions are also present.

Idlib and its surrounding areas are supposed to be protected from a massive regime offensive by a September 2018 deal between Russia and rebel backer Turkey.

A buffer zone planned under that accord was never fully implemented, and the region has seen an uptick in violence.

Syria’s war has killed a total of more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

Topics: Syria Daesh Russia

Related

0
Middle-East
Workers recover over 300 bodies from Syrian mass grave
Special 0
Middle-East
Turkey reacts to threat of US sanctions with military deployment near Syria

Latest updates

Turkey: EU sanctions over gas drilling ‘worthless’
0
UK core pay growth strongest in nearly 11 years, but jobs growth slows
0
Emirati artist Farah Al-Qasimi’s first solo US show set to open
0
Regime air raids kill 9 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor
0
Cliff divers leap from Beirut landmark in international tour
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.