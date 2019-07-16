National Bank of Bahrain opens flagship branch

You are here

The event saw guests receive a tour of the premises where key features of the bank’s new digital flagship model were unveiled and demonstrated.
The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) inaugurated and officially opened its new flagship branch at the Seef Mall, under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The ceremony was attended by the bank’s board, management and staff, led by NBB Chairman Farouk Yousuf Khalil Almoayyed, alongside some of the bank’s long-standing business and retail customers, partners and the media. 

The event saw guests receive a tour of the premises where key features of the bank’s new digital flagship model were unveiled and demonstrated. 

Khalid Saad, CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay of which NBB is a founding partner, delivered a presentation on the collective efforts underway to drive the advancement and adoption of financial technologies to meet evolving customer demands. 

NBB Chairman Almoayyed said: “We are grateful for the patronage and support of the Central Bank of Bahrain, which continues to give unprecedented support to the country’s financial industry. This includes providing the right frameworks and foundations to help banks like NBB innovate, adapt and ensure that we can take our market leadership forward in a sustainable fashion.”

He added: “We are very proud to launch this new flagship branch of the future and of the many other innovations underway to make banking more efficient and seamless for all of those we serve. I’d also like to congratulate NBB’s management and staff on this occasion and acknowledge the hard work and achievements of our transformation — with this new branch a tangible example of that work and of things to come.”

Samaco Automotive Company, the exclusive dealer for Volkswagen in Saudi Arabia, has announced a boost in sales to women following the first anniversary of women’s driving in the Kingdom. 

A milestone for women across the country with almost 50,000 driver licenses issued so far, the dealer has welcomed female drivers through the doors and as a result has experienced an increase in sales specifically to women, accounting for 25 percent of total sales so far for 2019. 

According to Samaco, the Volkswagen Tiguan is the No.1 choice for women and is preferred for its functionality and safety features. The Tiguan is closely followed by a popular car for larger families, the seven-seater Teramont — an SUV kitted with cutting-edge design and smart technology. 

Mohammed Moussa, general manager for Volkswagen at Samaco, said: “We are hugely proud to be a part of this exciting time for women across the country. Our increase in sales speak for themselves and we are honored to be the preferred choice for so many women and their families. With outstanding new models such as the latest Touareg and Teramont and the ever popular Tiguan, we have no doubt that Volkswagen will continue to play an exciting part of people’s journey to getting out onto the roads across Saudi Arabia.”

The increase in female Volkswagen owners in the Kingdom resulted in the first women’s car club forming earlier this year. Central to the creation of the club was Ammal Farhat, who has always been passionate about gender equality. She said the Volkswagen Women’s Car Club represents exactly that. 

“We were given the opportunity to drive a year ago and what a difference that year has made for thousands of women across Saudi Arabia. The Volkswagen Women’s Car Club unites us in a way that we never thought possible before. Now that we can get behind the wheel, we feel more empowered and have a greater sense of independence and control over our own lives,” said Farhat.

Samaco Automotive is the exclusive dealer of Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche cars in Saudi Arabia. The company provides a full range of services incorporating sales of new and pre-owned cars and commercial vehicles, leasing and full after-sales support with a dedicated service and parts team located at its showrooms and workshops in Jeddah, Riyadh and Alkhobar.

