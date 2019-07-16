National Bank of Bahrain opens flagship branch

The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) inaugurated and officially opened its new flagship branch at the Seef Mall, under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The ceremony was attended by the bank’s board, management and staff, led by NBB Chairman Farouk Yousuf Khalil Almoayyed, alongside some of the bank’s long-standing business and retail customers, partners and the media.
The event saw guests receive a tour of the premises where key features of the bank’s new digital flagship model were unveiled and demonstrated.
Khalid Saad, CEO of Bahrain Fintech Bay of which NBB is a founding partner, delivered a presentation on the collective efforts underway to drive the advancement and adoption of financial technologies to meet evolving customer demands.
NBB Chairman Almoayyed said: “We are grateful for the patronage and support of the Central Bank of Bahrain, which continues to give unprecedented support to the country’s financial industry. This includes providing the right frameworks and foundations to help banks like NBB innovate, adapt and ensure that we can take our market leadership forward in a sustainable fashion.”
He added: “We are very proud to launch this new flagship branch of the future and of the many other innovations underway to make banking more efficient and seamless for all of those we serve. I’d also like to congratulate NBB’s management and staff on this occasion and acknowledge the hard work and achievements of our transformation — with this new branch a tangible example of that work and of things to come.”