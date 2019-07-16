Allergan reaffirms commitment to eye care in KSA

Allergan, a global biopharmaceutical company, recently participated in the 31st Annual Scientific Meeting of Saudi Ophthalmological Society (SOS) held in Riyadh, by presenting data from key opinion leaders in the field of eye care and providing scientific insight. The conference shed light on new developments surrounding prevalent eye diseases, such as cataract, retina, prevention of blindness, pediatric ophthalmology, glaucoma as well as genetics.
Allergan works with organizations within the Saudi health care environment, such as the SOS, and actively seeks to contribute to scientific events to drive awareness programs across the Kingdom.
Ramsey Morad, Allergan’s vice president for India, Middle East and Africa, said: “We are now on the cusp of entering a new era of innovation within eye care, and we are continuing to actively seek out opportunities to fulfill ophthalmic unmet needs.”
Our aim is to continue driving innovation in Saudi Arabia with the underlying objective of creating sustainable solutions for patients.”
Yazeed Alsufyani, brand manager — eye care at Allergan Saudi Arabia, is at the forefront of building, maintaining and developing creative programs and engagement strategies with the Ministry of Health, as well as for the private sector.
There were 3.85 million diabetes patients in Saudi Arabia in 2017. Diabetics are at high risk of retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema, which are increasing in proportion with the prevalence of diabetes. This underlines the serious need to drive awareness surrounding eye care and to develop innovative therapies for optimal treatment.