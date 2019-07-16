Marriott, Emirates relaunch rewards program

Marriott International and Emirates have announced the relaunch of Your World Rewards, a partnership between Marriott Bonvoy and Emirates Skywards. The partnership which originally launched in 2014, allows Marriott Bonvoy and Emirates Skywards members who register for the program to elevate their earnings and benefits when they fly with Emirates or stay at Marriott hotels around the globe.
“Marriott Bonvoy is built on the belief that travel enriches us all and has the power to enrich the world. We continue to look for opportunities that enrich the travel experience and provide endless inspiration for our members to keep traveling with passion and purpose,” said Neal Jones, chief sales and marketing officer Middle East and Africa, Marriott International.
Dr. Nejib ben Khedher, senior vice president, Emirates Skywards, said: “With this partnership, we have pooled our in-depth knowledge, hospitality mindsets and service expertise to carefully craft Your World Rewards that caters to the specific travel needs and aspirations of our customers.”
Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite, Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite members earn three Marriott Bonvoy points for every dollar or its foreign equivalent spent on all eligible Emirates flights (in addition to Skywards Miles). Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite also enjoy in-airport benefits, including priority check-in and priority boarding. Emirates Skywards Silver, Gold and Platinum members earn one Skywards Mile for every dollar or its foreign equivalent spent (in addition to points) on all eligible stays at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts worldwide. Emirates Skywards Gold and Platinum members also enjoy additional benefits at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, including 4 p.m. late checkout, access to the Elite check-in and complimentary in-room Internet access.