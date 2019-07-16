Marriott, Emirates relaunch rewards program

You are here

Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Dubai.
Marriott International and Emirates have announced the relaunch of Your World Rewards, a partnership between Marriott Bonvoy and Emirates Skywards. The partnership which originally launched in 2014, allows Marriott Bonvoy and Emirates Skywards members who register for the program to elevate their earnings and benefits when they fly with Emirates or stay at Marriott hotels around the globe. 

“Marriott Bonvoy is built on the belief that travel enriches us all and has the power to enrich the world. We continue to look for opportunities that enrich the travel experience and provide endless inspiration for our members to keep traveling with passion and purpose,” said Neal Jones, chief sales and marketing officer Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. 

Dr. Nejib ben Khedher, senior vice president, Emirates Skywards, said: “With this partnership, we have pooled our in-depth knowledge, hospitality mindsets and service expertise to carefully craft Your World Rewards that caters to the specific travel needs and aspirations of our customers.” 

Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite, Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite members earn three Marriott Bonvoy points for every dollar or its foreign equivalent spent on all eligible Emirates flights (in addition to Skywards Miles). Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite also enjoy in-airport benefits, including priority check-in and priority boarding. Emirates Skywards Silver, Gold and Platinum members earn one Skywards Mile for every dollar or its foreign equivalent spent (in addition to points) on all eligible stays at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts worldwide. Emirates Skywards Gold and Platinum members also enjoy additional benefits at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, including 4 p.m. late checkout, access to the Elite check-in and complimentary in-room Internet access.

Samaco Automotive Company, the exclusive dealer for Volkswagen in Saudi Arabia, has announced a boost in sales to women following the first anniversary of women’s driving in the Kingdom. 

A milestone for women across the country with almost 50,000 driver licenses issued so far, the dealer has welcomed female drivers through the doors and as a result has experienced an increase in sales specifically to women, accounting for 25 percent of total sales so far for 2019. 

According to Samaco, the Volkswagen Tiguan is the No.1 choice for women and is preferred for its functionality and safety features. The Tiguan is closely followed by a popular car for larger families, the seven-seater Teramont — an SUV kitted with cutting-edge design and smart technology. 

Mohammed Moussa, general manager for Volkswagen at Samaco, said: “We are hugely proud to be a part of this exciting time for women across the country. Our increase in sales speak for themselves and we are honored to be the preferred choice for so many women and their families. With outstanding new models such as the latest Touareg and Teramont and the ever popular Tiguan, we have no doubt that Volkswagen will continue to play an exciting part of people’s journey to getting out onto the roads across Saudi Arabia.”

The increase in female Volkswagen owners in the Kingdom resulted in the first women’s car club forming earlier this year. Central to the creation of the club was Ammal Farhat, who has always been passionate about gender equality. She said the Volkswagen Women’s Car Club represents exactly that. 

“We were given the opportunity to drive a year ago and what a difference that year has made for thousands of women across Saudi Arabia. The Volkswagen Women’s Car Club unites us in a way that we never thought possible before. Now that we can get behind the wheel, we feel more empowered and have a greater sense of independence and control over our own lives,” said Farhat.

Samaco Automotive is the exclusive dealer of Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche cars in Saudi Arabia. The company provides a full range of services incorporating sales of new and pre-owned cars and commercial vehicles, leasing and full after-sales support with a dedicated service and parts team located at its showrooms and workshops in Jeddah, Riyadh and Alkhobar.

