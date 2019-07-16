Hyundai heralds launch of Venue SUV in new video

Hyundai Motor Company this week released a “cinema-worthy” video advert to mark the global debut of its newest entry sports utility vehicle, the Venue, catering to its young target audience’s viewing preferences.

The nearly three-minute clip on YouTube (https://youtu.be/xHp0R14_sRY) celebrates the Venue’s entry into the Hyundai Motor SUV lineup, which includes the Hyundai Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Nexo and Kona.

Designed to win the hearts of millennials and young consumers with its “urban vibes” concept, the cinematographic advertisement highlights Venue’s youthful features and its urbane identity, suited to a city lifestyle.

“Packing a powerful punch on practicality and personality, Venue offers the versatility of all-purpose driving, catering to a wide spectrum of lifestyles and different terrains. It also offers the best fuel efficiency of its class, while providing a stable and comfortable driving experience,” the automaker said.

The video was shot in the US and shows dramatic scenes of a Venue being flown inside a C-130 transport aircraft, before the plane swoops down to land, and unleashes the Venue onto the tarmac at California’s Inyokern Airport, where it is greeted by other Hyundai SUVs.

All of the SUVs featured in the clip — Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Nexo, Kona and Venue — appear as humanoid characters, revving their engines, pulsating, dancing, nodding up and down, and blinkering headlights — all before heading off as a family in a supercharged motorcade toward a big city.

“As an entry SUV with a youthful spirit targeting the millennials, the Venue’s blockbuster advert tries to break stereotypes about car advertisements,” said Wonhong Cho, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Hyundai Motor. “We hope we can all enjoy Venue’s successful arrival through this unique advertising scheme.”

Having debuted at the New York International Auto Show in April 2019, the new 2020 Venue is the latest addition to Hyundai Motor’s entry SUV segment.