Hyundai heralds launch of Venue SUV in new video

﻿

The video was shot in the US and shows dramatic scenes of a Venue being flown inside a C-130 transport aircraft.
Updated 16 July 2019
Arab News
Hyundai Motor Company this week released a “cinema-worthy” video advert to mark the global debut of its newest entry sports utility vehicle, the Venue, catering to its young target audience’s viewing preferences. 

The nearly three-minute clip on YouTube (https://youtu.be/xHp0R14_sRY) celebrates the Venue’s entry into the Hyundai Motor SUV lineup, which includes the Hyundai Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Nexo and Kona. 

Designed to win the hearts of millennials and young consumers with its “urban vibes” concept, the cinematographic advertisement highlights Venue’s youthful features and its urbane identity, suited to a city lifestyle. 

“Packing a powerful punch on practicality and personality, Venue offers the versatility of all-purpose driving, catering to a wide spectrum of lifestyles and different terrains. It also offers the best fuel efficiency of its class, while providing a stable and comfortable driving experience,” the automaker said.

The video was shot in the US and shows dramatic scenes of a Venue being flown inside a C-130 transport aircraft, before the plane swoops down to land, and unleashes the Venue onto the tarmac at California’s Inyokern Airport, where it is greeted by other Hyundai SUVs. 

All of the SUVs featured in the clip — Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Nexo, Kona and Venue — appear as humanoid characters, revving their engines, pulsating, dancing, nodding up and down, and blinkering headlights — all before heading off as a family in a supercharged motorcade toward a big city. 

“As an entry SUV with a youthful spirit targeting the millennials, the Venue’s blockbuster advert tries to break stereotypes about car advertisements,” said Wonhong Cho, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Hyundai Motor. “We hope we can all enjoy Venue’s successful arrival through this unique advertising scheme.”

Having debuted at the New York International Auto Show in April 2019, the new 2020 Venue is the latest addition to Hyundai Motor’s entry SUV segment.

Samaco Automotive Company, the exclusive dealer for Volkswagen in Saudi Arabia, has announced a boost in sales to women following the first anniversary of women’s driving in the Kingdom. 

A milestone for women across the country with almost 50,000 driver licenses issued so far, the dealer has welcomed female drivers through the doors and as a result has experienced an increase in sales specifically to women, accounting for 25 percent of total sales so far for 2019. 

According to Samaco, the Volkswagen Tiguan is the No.1 choice for women and is preferred for its functionality and safety features. The Tiguan is closely followed by a popular car for larger families, the seven-seater Teramont — an SUV kitted with cutting-edge design and smart technology. 

Mohammed Moussa, general manager for Volkswagen at Samaco, said: “We are hugely proud to be a part of this exciting time for women across the country. Our increase in sales speak for themselves and we are honored to be the preferred choice for so many women and their families. With outstanding new models such as the latest Touareg and Teramont and the ever popular Tiguan, we have no doubt that Volkswagen will continue to play an exciting part of people’s journey to getting out onto the roads across Saudi Arabia.”

The increase in female Volkswagen owners in the Kingdom resulted in the first women’s car club forming earlier this year. Central to the creation of the club was Ammal Farhat, who has always been passionate about gender equality. She said the Volkswagen Women’s Car Club represents exactly that. 

“We were given the opportunity to drive a year ago and what a difference that year has made for thousands of women across Saudi Arabia. The Volkswagen Women’s Car Club unites us in a way that we never thought possible before. Now that we can get behind the wheel, we feel more empowered and have a greater sense of independence and control over our own lives,” said Farhat.

Samaco Automotive is the exclusive dealer of Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche cars in Saudi Arabia. The company provides a full range of services incorporating sales of new and pre-owned cars and commercial vehicles, leasing and full after-sales support with a dedicated service and parts team located at its showrooms and workshops in Jeddah, Riyadh and Alkhobar.

