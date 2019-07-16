First Envoy by Four Seasons is artist Missy Dunaway

How does a visual artist translate what it means to be in the moment through their craft? Using memory, illustration, paint and poetry, artist Missy Dunaway’s Envoy by Four Seasons experience is unveiled below, illuminating the power of storytelling across mediums and art forms.

Through collaborations with world-class storytellers and content creators, Envoy by Four Seasons is a program that aims to redefine the notion of online “influence,” emphasizing craftsmanship over online clout to uncover fresh and inspiring travel narratives.

“Influencer marketing has become a very crowded space, so it is incredibly refreshing to be part of the unique approach Four Seasons is taking in this arena,” said Dunaway. “My Envoy journey went beyond simply experiencing the best of what a destination has to offer with Four Seasons. I was completely immersed in Vietnam’s rich history and celebrated traditions, which inspired me to create works that can hopefully inspire others to experience the same for themselves.”

As announced earlier this year, Dunaway was selected from more than a 1,000 global candidates, following the program’s 2018 launch featuring poetry from spoken word artist Marshall Davis Jones. Chosen for her creative approach to capturing travel memories, which has earned her half a dozen international fellowships, Dunaway’s global passport lives in the pages of her signature painted diaries.

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An, Vietnam curated a custom itinerary for the inaugural Envoy, featuring a private eight-octave crystal singing bowl lesson led by resident singing bowl artist Oanh Ngo; a Goodnight Kiss to the Earth ceremony with floating traditional wishing candles; a sunrise expedition through My Son Temple Sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage site; and a fishing excursion to learn traditional techniques in a customary Vietnamese fishing boat.

The hotel is inviting other curious storytellers with a passion for travel and bringing destinations to life in imaginative and artful ways to apply using the Envoy application form. Applications are being considered on an ongoing basis.

The next Envoy by Four Seasons collaboration will be announced in the coming weeks, as the program continues to gain momentum with new and varied collaborations.