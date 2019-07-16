You are here

Saudi women boost Volkswagen sales in KSA

Volkswagen recently launched the first Women’s Car Club in Saudi Arabia to celebrate a year on the roads since the driving ban was lifted on June 24, 2018.
Updated 16 July 2019
Arab News
Samaco Automotive Company, the exclusive dealer for Volkswagen in Saudi Arabia, has announced a boost in sales to women following the first anniversary of women’s driving in the Kingdom. 

A milestone for women across the country with almost 50,000 driver licenses issued so far, the dealer has welcomed female drivers through the doors and as a result has experienced an increase in sales specifically to women, accounting for 25 percent of total sales so far for 2019. 

According to Samaco, the Volkswagen Tiguan is the No.1 choice for women and is preferred for its functionality and safety features. The Tiguan is closely followed by a popular car for larger families, the seven-seater Teramont — an SUV kitted with cutting-edge design and smart technology. 

Mohammed Moussa, general manager for Volkswagen at Samaco, said: “We are hugely proud to be a part of this exciting time for women across the country. Our increase in sales speak for themselves and we are honored to be the preferred choice for so many women and their families. With outstanding new models such as the latest Touareg and Teramont and the ever popular Tiguan, we have no doubt that Volkswagen will continue to play an exciting part of people’s journey to getting out onto the roads across Saudi Arabia.”

The increase in female Volkswagen owners in the Kingdom resulted in the first women’s car club forming earlier this year. Central to the creation of the club was Ammal Farhat, who has always been passionate about gender equality. She said the Volkswagen Women’s Car Club represents exactly that. 

“We were given the opportunity to drive a year ago and what a difference that year has made for thousands of women across Saudi Arabia. The Volkswagen Women’s Car Club unites us in a way that we never thought possible before. Now that we can get behind the wheel, we feel more empowered and have a greater sense of independence and control over our own lives,” said Farhat.

Samaco Automotive is the exclusive dealer of Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche cars in Saudi Arabia. The company provides a full range of services incorporating sales of new and pre-owned cars and commercial vehicles, leasing and full after-sales support with a dedicated service and parts team located at its showrooms and workshops in Jeddah, Riyadh and Alkhobar.

First Envoy by Four Seasons is artist Missy Dunaway

Updated 16 July 2019
Arab News
How does a visual artist translate what it means to be in the moment through their craft? Using memory, illustration, paint and poetry, artist Missy Dunaway’s Envoy by Four Seasons experience is unveiled below, illuminating the power of storytelling across mediums and art forms. 

Through collaborations with world-class storytellers and content creators, Envoy by Four Seasons is a program that aims to redefine the notion of online “influence,” emphasizing craftsmanship over online clout to uncover fresh and inspiring travel narratives.

“Influencer marketing has become a very crowded space, so it is incredibly refreshing to be part of the unique approach Four Seasons is taking in this arena,” said Dunaway. “My Envoy journey went beyond simply experiencing the best of what a destination has to offer with Four Seasons. I was completely immersed in Vietnam’s rich history and celebrated traditions, which inspired me to create works that can hopefully inspire others to experience the same for themselves.”

As announced earlier this year, Dunaway was selected from more than a 1,000 global candidates, following the program’s 2018 launch featuring poetry from spoken word artist Marshall Davis Jones. Chosen for her creative approach to capturing travel memories, which has earned her half a dozen international fellowships, Dunaway’s global passport lives in the pages of her signature painted diaries. 

Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An, Vietnam curated a custom itinerary for the inaugural Envoy, featuring a private eight-octave crystal singing bowl lesson led by resident singing bowl artist Oanh Ngo; a Goodnight Kiss to the Earth ceremony with floating traditional wishing candles; a sunrise expedition through My Son Temple Sanctuary, a UNESCO World Heritage site; and a fishing excursion to learn traditional techniques in a customary Vietnamese fishing boat.

The hotel is inviting other curious storytellers with a passion for travel and bringing destinations to life in imaginative and artful ways to apply using the Envoy application form. Applications are being considered on an ongoing basis. 

The next Envoy by Four Seasons collaboration will be announced in the coming weeks, as the program continues to gain momentum with new and varied collaborations.

