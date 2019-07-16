Saudi justice minister, Azerbaijan PM discuss ways to boost bilateral ties in the field of judiciary

You are here

Saudi Arabia's Justice Minister Dr. Waleed Al-Samaani receives Azerbaijan Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov in Riyadh on Tuesday.
RIYADH: Saudi Justice Minister Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, who is also president of Supreme Judicial Council, met Azerbaijan Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov in Riyadh on Tuesday. They discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties in the field of judiciary.

The justice minister said the two countries are keen on developing relations and boosting cooperation in the judicial field within the framework of the memorandum of understanding and programs signed between them.

He said the Saudi Justice Ministry has developed a special strategy to strengthen international partnerships with friendly countries. He said his ministry wants to share experiences, technology and training procedures with its counterparts in other countries.

Al-Samaani also highlighted the achievements of the Saudi judicial system under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He pointed out the digital services recently introduced by the ministry to facilitate the procedures.

 

 

Topics: Azerbaijan Saudi justice ministry Walid Al-Samaani Novruz Mammadov

