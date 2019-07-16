Arab media outlets urged to create awareness on global issues

You are here

Saudi Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah attends the 11th session of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Information Ministers in Cairo on Tuesday. (SPA)
Afnan Nasr
CAIRO: Saudi Minister of Media Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah on Tuesday urged Arab media outlets to raise the level of awareness among the masses on global current affairs.

He was addressing the opening session of the 11th session of the Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Information Ministers at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

Al-Shabanah stressed the importance of the role of the media in covering what is happening in the Palestinian territories, and in giving Palestinians the necessary platform to highlight their plight on the world stage.

Badr Al-Din Alali, the Arab League’s secretary-general for media and communication, added to the points made by Al-Shabanah on the importance of the role of the media in tackling the phenomenon of terrorism, and urged the media to play a more positive and effective role in supporting Arab issues.

The session reflected the concerns of Arab League and its long-term aims — the Arab Media Map for Sustainable Development 2030 — to streamline the role of the media as the most effective means of reaching the masses and policymakers. Alali said that one of the most important outcomes expected from the session was the adoption of the updated version of the Arab Media Charter of Honor, along with a discussion of wider Arab media strategy

Abdullah Jadallah Nimer, undersecretary of the Sudanese Ministry of Information, called on Arab media channels and outlets to maintain objectivity and professionalism in dealing with developments in the African country.

In a press statement, Nimer called on journalists to extract information from reliable sources and not rely on Western and foreign media outlets.

“There are a lot of media (reports) based on unrecorded videos and unreliable sources,” he said, urging the press to be careful in dealing with news and events in Sudan.

In response to a question on Egypt’s role in supporting Khartoum, Nimer responded that the two countries maintained friendly ties, and that there was an informal link between his government and Cairo to help solve the political situation.

Topics: Arab Media Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah Arab League Cairo

Saudi minister of culture welcomes task of organizing Janadriyah festival

Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Tuesday welcomed the Cabinet decision to give his ministry the responsibility of organizing the annual Janadriyah Festival.

Before this decision, the Ministry of National Guard was responsible for the organization of this annual cultural event.

The culture minister thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the continuous support extended to the cultural sector. He said the ministry will work to make the Janadriyah Festival an even bigger and distinguished event.

The festival offers an opportunity for visitors to take a glimpse of Saudi Arabia’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. It captures the great history and heroism of the Saudi people since the unification of Saudi Arabia by King Abdul Aziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud.

The event starts with a grand annual camel race, with speeches and national performances to be held in the evening, during which prominent personalities of the Saudi society are honored in recognition of their contributions, achievements and services for their nation in several fields.

Topics: Janadriyah Festival

