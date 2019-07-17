You are here

Ryanair cuts 2020 passenger forecast, fearing Boeing MAX delays

A Ryanair aeroplane prepares to land at Dublin airport in Dublin, Ireland. (REUTERS)
Updated 17 July 2019
Reuters
0

  • The stock has fallen about 4 percent so far this year, hit by over-capacity and intense competition in Europe’s short-haul aviation market
LONDON: Europe’s largest budget airline Ryanair has cut its forecast for passenger numbers next summer, blaming possible further delays in deliveries of Boeing 737 MAX planes.
The Irish company said the move would also impact jobs as it would close or make cuts at the some of its bases for the winter 2019 and summer 2020 schedules.
The airline now expects to carry 3 percent more passengers next summer, down from its previous forecast of 7 percent. That reduces its traffic estimate for the year to March 2021 to around 157 million from 162 million.
Boeing’s top-selling jet was grounded in March after crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed a total of 346 people. The planemaker is working on a software fix that people close to the matter have said it hopes to present to regulators in September.
Ryanair expects the 737 MAX to return to service before the end of the year, with the first of new planes it has ordered to be delivered in January and February 2020. But the exact date is uncertain and Ryanair has revised its summer 2020 schedule based on 30 additional aircraft, rather than 58.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Cuts summer 2020 passenger growth forecast.

• To cut or close some bases for winter 2019, summer 2020.

• Expects 737 to return to service before year-end.

“Boeing is hoping that a certification package will be submitted to regulators by September with a return to service shortly thereafter,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said in a statement.
“We believe it would be prudent to plan for that date to slip by some months, possibly as late as December,” he said.
“As Ryanair have ordered the Boeing MAX200s, which are a variant of the MAX aircraft, these need to be separately certified by the FAA and EASA,” he added, referring to US and European aviation regulators respectively.
“Ryanair expects that the MAX200 will be approved for flight services within 2 months of the MAX return to service.”
Ryanair said it would start discussions with airports to determine which of its underperforming or loss-making bases would be cut or closed from November 2019. The airline said it would also consult unions.
Ryanair shares were up 1.2 percent in early trading. The stock has fallen about 4 percent so far this year, hit by over-capacity and intense competition in Europe’s short-haul aviation market.

New designer’s ranges help lift sales at Burberry

A window of a Burberry store in central London, UK. The brand said new products accounted for about half the wares in its shops by the end of June. (Reuters)
Updated 17 July 2019
Reuters
0

New designer’s ranges help lift sales at Burberry

  • Fashion label more than a year into an overhaul to take it more upmarket
Updated 17 July 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: British luxury brand Burberry reported a pick-up in first quarter sales after it began shifting more new designs by creative chief Riccardo Tisci into its stores as part of a turnaround plan.

The fashion label is more than a year into a high stakes overhaul by CEO Marco Gobbetti aimed at taking Burberry more upmarket  and reviving its image, including with edgier takes by Tisci on some of its classic products such as the trench coat.
The brand said new products had accounted for around half the wares on offer in its shops by the end of June, more than some analysts had expected.
This helped to lift same store sales by 4 percent — following lacklustre growth of 1 percent in the previous three months and topping market expectations of around 2 percent — and its gamble on a new designer appeared to be paying off for now.
“The consumer response was very promising, delivering strong growth in our new collections,” Gobbetti said in a statement.
Burberry has in recent quarters lagged the performance of luxury industry leaders like LVMH’s Louis Vuitton or Kering’s Gucci, which benefited from thriving demand in China in spite of US trade tensions.

FASTFACT

Thomas Burberry was just 21 years old when he established the company of the same name in 1856.

Those firms are due to post sales for the April to June quarter next week.
The pace of Burberry’s revenue growth within China and more broadly across Asia also improved slightly, despite slowing Chinese economic growth.
Its revamp has included rolling out a new logo-style print, or monogram, it hopes will catch on as it works on extending its reach in high-margin handbags; and it is redesigning stores as well as making a big marketing push with social media campaigns.
The company maintained its forecast for broadly stable revenue and operating margin at constant exchange rates for the 2020 financial year. Revenue and operating profit are not expected to pick up in a more meaningful way until 2021.

