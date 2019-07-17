What We Are Reading Today: One Giant Leap

Author: Charles Fishman

President John F. Kennedy astonished the world on May 25, 1961, when he announced to Congress that the US should land a man on the Moon by 1970. No group was more surprised than the scientists and engineers at NASA, who suddenly had less than a decade to invent space travel.

Fifty years later, One Giant Leap is the sweeping, definitive behind-the-scenes account of the furious race to complete one of mankind’s greatest achievements, according to a review published on goodreads.com.

It is a story filled with surprises — from the item the astronauts almost forgot to take with them (the American flag), to the extraordinary impact Apollo would have back on Earth, and on the way we live today.

Charles Fishman introduces readers to the men and women who had to solve 10,000 problems before astronauts could reach the Moon.

It is the captivating story of men and women charged with changing the world as we knew it — their leaders, their triumphs, their near disasters, all of which led to arguably the greatest success story of the 20th century.