What We Are Reading Today: One Giant Leap

Updated 17 July 2019
Arab News
Updated 17 July 2019

Updated 17 July 2019
Arab News
Author: Charles Fishman

President John F. Kennedy astonished the world on May 25, 1961, when he announced to Congress that the US should land a man on the Moon by 1970. No group was more surprised than the scientists and engineers at NASA, who suddenly had less than a decade to invent space travel.
Fifty years later, One Giant Leap is the sweeping, definitive behind-the-scenes account of the furious race to complete one of mankind’s greatest achievements, according to a review published on goodreads.com.
It is a story filled with surprises — from the item the astronauts almost forgot to take with them (the American flag), to the extraordinary impact Apollo would have back on Earth, and on the way we live today.
Charles Fishman introduces readers to the men and women who had to solve 10,000 problems before astronauts could reach the Moon.
It is the captivating story of men and women charged with changing the world as we knew it — their leaders, their triumphs, their near disasters, all of which led to arguably the greatest success story of the 20th century.

What We Are Reading Today: A Good American Family

Updated 16 July 2019
Arab News
Updated 16 July 2019

Updated 16 July 2019
Arab News
Author: DAVID MARANISS

A Good American Family is biographer David Maraniss’s look at a subject very close to his heart: His father.
“This is an eye-opening book about an American family that was affected by the Red Scare of the 1940s and 1950s,” said a review in goodreads.com.
The author’s father was accused of being a communist. The book traces the effects of this on the Maraniss family and sets the larger context of the Red Scare, according to the review.
The author “does a great job of bringing the impact on people and families labeled as ‘unamerican’ home to the reader,” the review added.
In a review for The New York Times, critic Kevin Baker said: “For all of Maraniss’s research, a mystery remains at the heart of A Good American Family: Just what were his parents, and especially his father, doing in the Communist Party in the first place? This is a question Maraniss cannot answer, because his parents, for one reason or another — shame? embarrassment? an effort to spare their children? — rarely spoke of it.”

