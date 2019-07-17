You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan arrests Hafiz Saeed, accused mastermind of Mumbai attacks
﻿

Pakistan arrests Hafiz Saeed, accused mastermind of Mumbai attacks

Counter-terrorism officials arrested Hafiz Saeed while he was on his way to the central Pakistan town of Gujranwala. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

Pakistan arrests Hafiz Saeed, accused mastermind of Mumbai attacks

  • Counter-terrorism officials arrested Hafiz Saeed while he was on his way to the central Pakistan town of Gujranwala
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistan authorities on Wednesday arrested Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of a four-day militant attack on the Indian city of Mumbai in 2008, on terror finance charges, a spokesman for the chief minister of Punjab said.

The move came days before a visit to Washington by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has vowed to crack down on militant groups operating in Pakistan.

Saeed, designated a terrorist by the United States, is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or Army of the Pure, the militant group blamed by the United States and India for the Mumbai attacks, which killed more than 160 people.

He has denied any involvement and said his network, which includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance services, has no ties to militant groups.

A spokesman for Punjab Governor Shahbaz Gill said Saeed was arrested near the town of Gujranwala in central Pakistan.

“The main charge is that he is gathering funds for banned outfits, which is illegal,” the spokesman said.

Pakistan, which is included on the so-called “grey list” of the Financial Action Task Force, a money laundering and terror finance watchdog, has been under increasing pressure to stop the financing of militant groups.

The United States has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to Saeed’s conviction over the Mumbai attacks.

Topics: Pakistan Hafiz Saeed

Related

0
World
Charities run by radical cleric no longer banned by Pakistan
Special 0
World
Pakistani court: Government must produce evidence or Hafiz Saeed goes free

Aung San Suu Kyi’s bid to reform charter sparks rival protests in Myanmar

Updated 51 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
0

Aung San Suu Kyi’s bid to reform charter sparks rival protests in Myanmar

  • Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy party is pushing for change despite objections from military lawmakers
  • Military lawmakers hold a veto over amendments
Updated 51 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
0

YANGON: Hundreds of people demonstrated in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, on Wednesday in support of proposed constitutional amendments that would reduce the power of the military.
A separate protest against the reforms was planned for later in the day.
Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party is pushing for change despite objections from military lawmakers, who hold a veto over amendments.
The demonstrators, led by activists not aligned to the party, wore red headbands printed with the words “Amend the 2008 Constitution.”
“The current government is trying to move forward, but they can’t because of the 2008 constitution,” said protest organizer Pyae Phyo Zaw, who also called for elected leaders to be given oversight of the security forces.
After decades of military rule, Nobel laureate Suu Kyi took the reins in 2016 after an electoral landslide, but is forced to share power with the generals.
Under the constitution drafted by the former junta, the military chief nominates a quarter of lawmakers and the ministers of defense, home affairs and border affairs.
It also blocks Suu Kyi from becoming president, with a prohibition on presidential candidates with foreign spouses or children. Suu Kyi had two sons with her late husband, Michael Aris, a British academic.
A flyer for Wednesday’s separate counter protest called on “those who love their race and religion” to turn out to help preserve that clause.
A nationalist movement led by Buddhist monks is critical of Suu Kyi and casts the military as protector of the Buddhist-majority nation.
A report containing thousands of amendments proposed by various political parties was submitted on Monday for debate at the parliament in the capital, Naypyitaw, but has not been made public.
Nay Phone Latt, an NLD lawmaker in Yangon’s regional parliament, told Reuters one of the party’s key proposals was to set a timeline for the gradual reduction of military seats in parliament, beginning with a move from 25 percent to 15 percent in 2021.
The NLD holds most seats in parliament, but the military lawmakers mean it lacks the 75 percent majority needed to amend the constitution.
“We need military men’s support, so it depends on the stance of the military,” Nay Phone Latt said. “But we hope that it can be accepted by the military as it would reduce bit by bit over time.”
Kyaw Khine Win, another demonstrator, said he rallied in favor of amending the charter because it was written to bar Suu Kyi from leading the country and imposed “forcefully.”
“We want a country which is commanded by the people,” he said.

Topics: Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

0
Media
Suu Kyi tries to save face with Myanmar reporters’ release
0
World
Myanmar Suu Kyi’s party set to challenge army-drafted charter: sources

Latest updates

Pakistan arrests Hafiz Saeed, accused mastermind of Mumbai attacks
0
Aung San Suu Kyi’s bid to reform charter sparks rival protests in Myanmar
0
Why Bollywood can’t get enough of fashion from the Arab world
0
Sudan’s military council, opposition coalition agree political accord
0
South Korea: Japan dispute to hit global technology companies
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.