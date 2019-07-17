You are here

Dubai property developer reportedly buys Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli

Previously, DAMAC partnered with Roberto Cavalli to build a fashionable collection of luxury villas in Dubailand boasting a “Just Cavalli” interior design. (AFP)
DUBAI: International media outlets have reported that Dubai-based property developer Damac Properties has bought Italian fashion brand Roberto Cavalli.

The investment company Vision Investment Co.LCC that is controlled by the founder of Damac Properties Group, Hussain Sajwani, has reportedly signed a binding agreement to obtain 100% of Roberto Cavalli S.p.A. for an undisclosed amount, WWD magazine reported.

Previously, DAMAC partnered with Roberto Cavalli to build a fashionable collection of luxury villas in Dubailand boasting a “Just Cavalli” interior design.  

Roberto Cavalli has yet to publicly confirm the sale, Arabian Business reported on Wednesday, citing the caveat that any sale requires approval by the Milan Court.

 

Egyptian economy on right track after 5.6% growth in 2018-2019: prime minister

Updated 17 July 2019
Reuters
Egyptian economy on right track after 5.6% growth in 2018-2019: prime minister

  • Egypt is emerging from a three-year economic reform program tied to a $12 billion loan from the IMF
  • Egypt has been praised by international lenders for swift reforms implemented since 2016
CAIRO: Egypt’s economy grew 5.6 percent in the 2018/19 fiscal year and is “on the right track” as it completes IMF-backed reforms, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli said on Wednesday.
The budget deficit came in at 8.2 percent of GDP, he said, which was slightly below an official forecast of 8.4 percent.
Egypt is emerging from a three-year economic reform program tied to a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.
Madbouli said Egypt’s primary surplus stood at 2 percent for the fiscal year, which ended in June, and also pointed to a recent drop in inflation as positive signs. Economic growth was up from 5.3 percent in 2017/18 and in line with a government forecast.
“At the same time, it induces us to complete the implementation of reforms and the efforts exerted to achieve the targets for the new fiscal year,” Madbouli said in a statement said.
Egypt has been praised by international lenders for swift reforms implemented since 2016, though austerity measures and inflation have left many Egyptians struggling to get by.
The reforms included a sharp devaluation of the currency, the introduction of value-added tax and the elimination of subsidies on most fuel products.
Headline annual inflation dropped to 9.4 percent in June from 14.1 percent the previous month, though it is expected to rise over the rest of the summer as the impact of the latest round of fuel subsidy cuts kicks in.

