You are here

  • Home
  • EU launches in-depth probe on Amazon over data use
﻿

EU launches in-depth probe on Amazon over data use

The EU investigation involves Amazon’s service to third party merchants who use the world’s biggest online retailer to access customers and broaden their reach. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2019
AFP
0

EU launches in-depth probe on Amazon over data use

  • Formal investigation opens a new chapter in the EU’s campaign to address the dominance of US tech firms
  • At the heart of the case is Amazon’s service to third party merchants
Updated 17 July 2019
AFP
0

BRUSSELS: The EU’s powerful antitrust authority launched an in-depth investigation into Amazon on Wednesday, amid suspicions the US-based online behemoth misuses merchant data hosted on its website.
The formal investigation opens a new chapter in the European Union’s campaign to address the dominance of US tech firms with Google, Facebook and Apple also regular targets of regulators in Brussels.
With its probe, the EU competition watchdog is seeking to expand its oversight powers to data, the most prized asset for Silicon Valley giants that now dominate web-use worldwide.
“I have ... decided to take a very close look at Amazon’s business practices and its dual role as marketplace and retailer (and) to assess its compliance with EU competition rules,” the EU’s anti-trust commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
At the heart of the case is Amazon’s service to third party merchants who use the world’s biggest online retailer to access customers and broaden their reach.
In providing this service, Amazon “continuously collects data about the activity on its platform,” the commission said.
Preliminary findings, according to the statement, indicate that Amazon “appears to use competitively sensitive information — about marketplace sellers, their products and transactions on the marketplace.”
The opening of a formal investigation procedure does not prejudge its outcome, but if fault is found the sanctions by the EU can reach up to 10 percent of sales.
“The stakes for the digital economy are high, because any action by the Commission can have an impact on the business model of web giants, which is based on data accumulation,” said Andrea Collart, of the consulting firm Avisa in Brussels.
The investigation, which has no deadline, is likely to be the final offensive by Vestager against big tech before the end of her current mandate on October 31.
In an email to AFP, Amazon said: “We will cooperate fully with the European Commission and continue working hard to support businesses of all sizes and help them grow.”
The probe adds to Vestager’s long list of cases against US Big Tech.
During her five-year term, Brussels has slapped Google with a combined $9.5 billion in antitrust fines and scrutinized Apple and Facebook for breaches of competition, tax and data rules.
Amazon in 2017 was ordered to pay back taxes of about €250 million to Luxembourg because of illegal tax breaks.
The company also settled with Brussels over its distribution deals with e-book publishers in Europe.

Topics: EU Amazon privacy

Related

0
Business & Economy
EU privacy law heralds new era in online data protection
0
Media
French watchdog slaps Google with $57 million fine under new EU law

Egyptian economy on right track after 5.6% growth in 2018-2019: prime minister

Updated 17 July 2019
Reuters
0

Egyptian economy on right track after 5.6% growth in 2018-2019: prime minister

  • Egypt is emerging from a three-year economic reform program tied to a $12 billion loan from the IMF
  • Egypt has been praised by international lenders for swift reforms implemented since 2016
Updated 17 July 2019
Reuters
0

CAIRO: Egypt’s economy grew 5.6 percent in the 2018/19 fiscal year and is “on the right track” as it completes IMF-backed reforms, Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli said on Wednesday.
The budget deficit came in at 8.2 percent of GDP, he said, which was slightly below an official forecast of 8.4 percent.
Egypt is emerging from a three-year economic reform program tied to a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.
Madbouli said Egypt’s primary surplus stood at 2 percent for the fiscal year, which ended in June, and also pointed to a recent drop in inflation as positive signs. Economic growth was up from 5.3 percent in 2017/18 and in line with a government forecast.
“At the same time, it induces us to complete the implementation of reforms and the efforts exerted to achieve the targets for the new fiscal year,” Madbouli said in a statement said.
Egypt has been praised by international lenders for swift reforms implemented since 2016, though austerity measures and inflation have left many Egyptians struggling to get by.
The reforms included a sharp devaluation of the currency, the introduction of value-added tax and the elimination of subsidies on most fuel products.
Headline annual inflation dropped to 9.4 percent in June from 14.1 percent the previous month, though it is expected to rise over the rest of the summer as the impact of the latest round of fuel subsidy cuts kicks in.

Topics: economy Egypt

Related

0
Business & Economy
Egypt’s parliament approves FY 2019/20 budget targeting 7.2% deficit
0
Business & Economy
Egypt’s central bank seen holding key interest rates

Latest updates

Dubai selected as 'Capital of Arab Media' for 2020
0
Brian Hook announces upcoming meeting in Bahrain to discuss Gulf maritime security
0
Saudi Ministry of Hajj calls on Qatar to allow its pilgrims to perform Hajj
0
Iran's foreign minister walks back from remark on missile talks
0
Hajj pilgrims praise Saudi support at Dhaka airport
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.