K-pop fans call for a BTS show in the UAE

The hashtag #UAEwantsBTS kicked off in the UAE. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Fans of K-pop band BTS have taken to Twitter to call on the superstars to perform in the UAE.

This was after the singers confirmed on Sunday that they will be performing in Saudi Arabia for the first time in October, just days after another K-pop group debuted in the Kingdom.

The hashtag #UAEwantsBTS kicked off in the UAE, started by fans who hope to get the band to perform in the country.

The tweets even caught the attention of the Middle East’s largest multi-purpose indoor showground, the Coca-Cola Arena.The arena’s twitter account posted: “We’ve received all your requests and trust us, we want #kpopinuae too! Your enthusiasm continues to inspire us and we’re working to bring the best to Coca-Cola Arena!”

The members, with three albums ranked among the best 200 in the US, previously performed at KCON Abu Dhabi in 2016. 

Janet Jackson, 50 Cent and Future to perform at Jeddah World Fest

Updated 17 July 2019
Arab News
Janet Jackson, 50 Cent and Future to perform at Jeddah World Fest

  • All three stars will be performing in Saudi Arabia for the first time
  • The concert on Thursday will also include performances from musician Steve Aoki, and singer Liam Payne
Updated 17 July 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: More high profile stars are set to perform in Saudi Arabia as part of the Jeddah World Fest, with superstar singer Janet Jackson along with American rappers 50 Cent and Future heading to the Kingdom.

“We can't wait to see this incredible icon in Jeddah,” the Jeddah Season Twitter account said of Jackson, one of the most successful female solo acts of all time.

All three stars will be performing in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The concert on Thursday will also include performances from musician Steve Aoki, and singer Liam Payne.

The music festival is part of the Jeddah Season of activities which falls under the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage’s (SCTH) ambitious program of seasonal entertainment for the Kingdom.

Tickets are available at: www.jeddahworldfest.com

