K-pop fans call for a BTS show in the UAE

DUBAI: Fans of K-pop band BTS have taken to Twitter to call on the superstars to perform in the UAE.

This was after the singers confirmed on Sunday that they will be performing in Saudi Arabia for the first time in October, just days after another K-pop group debuted in the Kingdom.

The hashtag #UAEwantsBTS kicked off in the UAE, started by fans who hope to get the band to perform in the country.

The tweets even caught the attention of the Middle East’s largest multi-purpose indoor showground, the Coca-Cola Arena.The arena’s twitter account posted: “We’ve received all your requests and trust us, we want #kpopinuae too! Your enthusiasm continues to inspire us and we’re working to bring the best to Coca-Cola Arena!”

We’ve received all your requests and trust us, we want #kpopinuae too!⁰

Your enthusiasm continues to inspire us and we’re working to bring the best to Coca-Cola Arena! #UAEwantsBTS #wewantbtsinuae — Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena) July 16, 2019

The members, with three albums ranked among the best 200 in the US, previously performed at KCON Abu Dhabi in 2016.