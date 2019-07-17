You are here

  • Home
  • Madrid emerges as TV series production hub
﻿

Madrid emerges as TV series production hub

Actress Najwa Nimri at a photocall for the TV show “La Casa de Papel” in Madrid this month. Media firms are cashing in on the success of Spanish series. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2019
AFP
0

Madrid emerges as TV series production hub

  • Demand for content sparked by rise of subscription video-streaming services
Updated 17 July 2019
AFP
0

MADRID: Media firms are racing to set up television production centres in Madrid following the runaway global success of Spanish series such as Netflix's crime caper "Money Heist".
Spanish multimedia group Mediapro and its foreign rivals Viacom and Netflix have set up shop or increased their activity in the Spanish capital to meet booming demand for content sparked by the rise of subscription video streaming services.
During a recent visit to Mediapro's studios north of Madrid, film crews were busily recording a dialogue between two actresses on a set depicting an upscale law office.
The scene will be used in a series that the company is producing for Spain's most watched television channel, Telecinco.
The company used to produce "two or three" series at that studio per year, now it makes 10 -- an "unimaginable" amount just a few years ago, said Javier Pons, who is in charge of television production at the firm.
Mediapro is also preparing a sitcom for HBO, which has a streaming service that competes with Netflix, as well as "projects" for other platforms that it could not discuss.
Producing series for a streaming service requires the "narration to be a bit different, so viewers get, in a way, addicted to the content" since users of the platforms tend to binge-watch shows, said Mediapro content director Javier Mendez.
Madrid's status as a new hub for TV series production was thrown into the spotlight when Netflix in April opened its first European production centre in Tres Cantos in the outskirts of the city.
The third season of "Money Heist", which Netflix will release worldwide on Friday, was filmed in this sprawling 22,000-square-metre (237,000-square-foot) complex.
The Emmy-winning series about a long-prepared, multiple-day assault on the Royal Mint of Spain is Netflix's most watched, non-English language show.
Initially broadcast on private Spanish TV channel Antena 3, the US streaming giant bought the series in late 2017 and re-released it worldwide, turning the show into a global phenomenon.
The unexpected success of the series weighed heavily on Netflix's decision to set up shop in Madrid, said Elena Neira, a specialist in new media at the Open University of Catalonia.
And the success of other Spanish series on streaming services such as "Elite" about teens at an exclusive private school in Madrid has led Spanish producers to set their sights higher, she added.
"For many people in Spain, who suddenly see Spanish content associated to a powerful brand like Netflix, it becomes much cooler than when it is broadcast on Antena 3," Neira said.
The number of TV series made in Spain rose to 58 last year from 38 in 2015, according to a PricewaterhouseCoopers report.
The sector contributed 655 million euros ($738 million) to Spain's economic output in 2018, up from 429 million euros in 2015, it added.
PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates that Spain could produce 72 series a year once the sector is "consolidated", which would generate over 18,000 direct and indirect jobs, compared to less than 10,000 in 2015.
Media giant Viacom, which owns Paramount Pictures and TV stations such as MTV, announced in April that Madrid would be one of its hubs for the creation of Spanish-language content.
"I think there is at the moment a significant tendency to consume Spanish content, and in languages other than English, which boosts the opportunities to create here for the foreign market," said Viacom director of content for Spain and Portugal, Laura Abril.
The subscription streaming service market will grow faster in Spanish-speaking nations between 2018 and 2022 than in Britain or the United States, according to a forecast by PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Spain, which has a long history of film and TV production, is taking advantage of the opportunity.
"We focus on the new platforms but all of this crystalised before," said Patricia Diego, a TV production professor at the University of Navarra.
She pointed out that "Money Heist" creator Alex Pina had been making series for Spanish TV stations for the past two decades.
Spain's relatively low salaries make it competitive to produce shows in the country, Diego added.
The sector is also getting a boost from new European Union rules due to come into effect in 2020 which will require streaming video providers like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to dedicate at least 30 percent of their catalogues to European content.

Topics: Madrid TV series Netflix Money Heist Mediapro Spain

Related

0
Lifestyle
‘Money Heist’ makers give sneak peak of new thriller
0
Offbeat
Spain: Pamplona kicks off running of bulls festival

Emirates NBD profit surges on asset sale and forex gains

Updated 17 July 2019
Reuters
0

Emirates NBD profit surges on asset sale and forex gains

  • Dubai’s largest bank reports 80 percent rise in net profit for second quarter
Updated 17 July 2019
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, reported an 80 percent rise in second-quarter net profit helped by the sale of a stake in Network International and strong non-interest income on foreign exchange gains.

The result included a gain of 2.1 billion dirhams ($572 million) from the sale of a stake in digital payment provider Network International in an initial public offering in London in April.

The earnings showed that top banks in the UAE have still withstood strains from a sluggish economy and a property downturn in Dubai.

Second-quarter net profit jumped 80 percent to 4.74 billion dirhams. EFG Hermes had expected a net profit of 4.06 billion in the second quarter.

The bank said net interest income rose 6 percent in the second-quarter from a year earlier, as growth in assets offset a drop in net interest rate margins.

Non-interest income surged 23 percent, helped by gains in foreign exchange income and investment banking activities.

Provisioning for bad debts more than doubled to 656 million dirhams in the second quarter from a year earlier.

The bank said the cost of risk had increased in 2019 to a more normalized level from relatively better credit quality conditions in 2018.

Cost of risk reflects the price a lender pays to manage its risk exposure. In 2018, Emirates NBD signaled that it expected cost of risk to revert to a long-term level of 80-100 basis points from the 63 basis points seen in 2018.

“The increased cost of risk of 82 basis points in H1 2019 is a result of an expectation of a reversion of credit quality to more normalized levels from the benign conditions in 2018, coupled with the expectation of lower write-backs and recoveries,” it said.

Credit-rating agency Moody’s had warned earlier this year provisioning charges for top banks in the UAE will increase in 2019 owing to pressure in the property and the retail sectors.

The Dubai lender said its net profit surged 49 percent in the first half of the year. “Core operating profit advanced 8 percent compared to the first half of 2018, helped by loan growth, higher foreign exchange income and increased investment banking activity,” the bank’s chief executive Shayne Nelson said in a statement.

Nelson said that the bank continued to make progress on the acquisition of Turkey’s Denizbank and expects this transaction to close in the third quarter of 2019.

Emirates NBD said in April that it was buying Denizbank from Russia’s Sberbank at a roughly 20 percent discount to a previously agreed price, after a steep fall in the Turkish lira.

Topics: Emirates NBD Forex Dubai EFG Hermes UAE Denizbank

Related

0
Business & Economy
Emirates NBD reaches new agreement to buy Turkey’s Denizbank for $2.77bn
0
Business & Economy
Emirates NBD third-quarter profit rises 16%

Latest updates

Qur’an, Adhan competitions attract over 21,000 global entries
0
Role of media in supporting Palestinian cause stressed
0
Hajj pilgrim medical teams follow Health Ministry guidelines
0
Saudi official attends Egyptian National Day celebrations in Riyadh
0
Iranian official in surprise visit to Lebanon
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.