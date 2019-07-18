You are here

A homecoming for McDowell, the golfing son of Portrush

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell during a press conference on Wednesday. 9Reuters)
Updated 18 July 2019
AP
Updated 18 July 2019

Updated 18 July 2019
AP
PORTRUSH: Inside the entrance to Rathmore Golf Club, just past a sign offering umbrellas for sale on a rainy day, sits a replica of the US Open trophy the club's favorite son won at Pebble Beach in 2010.

A large painting of Graeme McDowell hangs next to the bar, just in case anyone at the working man's club on the grounds of the more exclusive Royal Portrush needed to be reminded where he tagged along with his dad as a little kid and fell in love with the game.

It was in the bar where friends and fans crowded in to celebrate until the sun came up when McDowell won his only major championship, sneaking liquor in because it was way past closing time.

It's where he's back this week, playing next door at Royal Portrush in a British Open that Rathmore members are desperately hoping he can win at home.

"If we get the result we want on Sunday, we may not close the lounge until October," said Robb Doherty, a retired police detective who serves as the club's treasurer. "It's very much a rags to riches story for Graeme, through both talent and hard work."

The British Open is back in Northern Ireland for the first time in 68 years, with a trio of local players in the field. Rory McIlroy lives nearby, and 2011 champion Darren Clarke now lives in Portrush itself.

But it is McDowell who is the true hometown hero. The son of a grammar school shop teacher, he honed his game at Rathmore and on the adjoining Royal Portrush links.

And, out of the three, it is McDowell who came precariously close to not making an Open he desperately wanted to be in. If not for a rebounding game and one extraordinary putt he might have been moping at home in Florida instead of teeing off Thursday morning with a legitimate chance of winning a tournament he wants more than any other.

"It would be too bittersweet," McDowell said about his close call. "It would be too tough to watch the guys go out there and compete on this place where I kind of learned the game."

It would have been especially tough because McDowell was one of the Irish players who kept pestering the R&A to bring the Open back to Portrush for the first time since 1951, something that was once impossible because of "The Troubles" and fears that there was not enough infrastructure to handle 200,000 fans in four days.

Their perseverance paid off five years ago when the R&A announced that it had awarded the Open to Royal Portrush.

"It started out as a joke, why can't we go back to Portrush," McDowell said. "I think The R&A couldn't ignore the fact that this could be a commercial success. The jokes became very serious. It was like, we can do this, we can pull it off."

Thankfully for McDowell the work he began putting into his game after dropping off the golf radar paid enough dividends to get him in the Open after not qualifying for the last two. He won a secondary tournament in the Dominican Republic early this year to move up in the rankings, then made a curling 30-footer on the final hole at the Canadian Open to secure his spot.

It came only after the 39-year-old had a talk with himself about the state of the game he's loved since he was a kid.

"I said, hey, if you continue to play the way you're playing, this game is going to be gone a hell of a lot quicker than you thought it was going to be gone. What's that going to feel like?" McDowell said. "I think coming to that realization helped me because it made me start to embrace the challenge a little bit more, enjoy the time I have left out here. I started to kind of get less frustrated and start to, like I say, start to enjoy the act of trying to pull myself out of the hole I dug for myself. And it's weird, the fog started to lift a little bit."

For McDowell returning home means he can't walk two steps without someone offering him encouragement or asking for a selfie. He said he was stunned by the noise made when he walked onto the first tee Tuesday for a practice round, and the crowds will be even bigger when he tees off for real on Thursday.

His expectations for the week go far beyond just making the cut.

"If I can somehow get out of the blocks tomorrow, get myself settled down, and get into the mix this weekend, it would be pretty cool to be coming back down on Sunday," he said. "That's the vision. That's the goal and I can't wait to hear what it sounds like."

That's the vision at Rathmore Golf Club, too, where business in the lounge was brisk on a rainy Wednesday as golf fans stopped for a pint or two to get out of the rain.

Mostly, though, they're just happy he's home and teeing it up when it counts.

"It wouldn't have felt the same at all without Graeme in the field," Doherty said. "Here, Graeme is still one of the boys."

Topics: Graeme McDowell golf British Open Northern Ireland

Mahrez and Mane duel in rematch for Africa Cup of Nations glory

Updated 18 July 2019
AFP
0

Updated 18 July 2019

  • Algerian star Mahrez was part of the Manchester City team that edged out Mane’s Liverpool for the English title last season
Updated 18 July 2019
AFP
0
CAIRO: Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane will renew their Premier League rivalry for a second time in Egypt, with Africa Cup of Nations immortality awaiting the victor of Friday’s final between Algeria and Senegal.
Algerian star Mahrez was part of the Manchester City team that edged out Mane’s Liverpool for the English title last season, grabbing a pivotal goal on the final day of the campaign.
Liverpool standout Mane, however, is attempting to fulfill his “wildest dream” as one of just a handful of Africans to win both the UEFA Champions League and Cup of Nations.
For the marquee name in a Senegalese side ranked top of the continent, and a surprising 46 places above Algeria, the ride to the final for Mane and the Teranga Lions has encountered its share of roadbumps.
Two missed Mane spot-kicks, a group stage loss to Algeria, and the loss of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to a broken finger have tested Senegal’s resolve in their quest for the Holy Grail of African football.
Coach Aliou Cisse is on a mission for personal redemption. He was the skipper of the side beaten on penalties in the 2002 final, with his missed kick handing the title to Cameroon.
“Having lost that final, I still have it on my mind,” said former Paris Saint-Germain and Birmingham City midfielder Cisse.
“What motivated me to become a coach was to be able to take Senegal to the final. My players told me they would do better than my generation.”
A maiden Cup of Nations for his country is a prize for which Mane readily admitted he would trade in last month’s Champions League title.
“I’m ready to even swap a Champions League for a Cup of Nations. Going to Dakar with the trophy would be extraordinary. It would be my wildest dream,” Mane told France Football ahead of the competition.
Standing in the way, however, is an Algerian outfit that has undergone a remarkable transformation since the arrival of Djamel Belmadi as coach a year ago.
The Desert Foxes failed miserably in World Cup qualifying, but the steely Belmadi has healed divisions in the squad to lead them to the brink of a first Cup of Nations triumph since 1990.
“To the Algerian people, I want to say I’m not a politician, not a miracle worker or a wizard, but that we will fight like we have fought to this point,” Belmadi said after the semifinal win over Nigeria.
Algeria are the leading scorers in Egypt with 12 goals, including Mahrez’s spectacular last-gasp free-kick against Nigeria, and haven’t trailed at all in the tournament.
“Algeria are so well organized, so compact, so ‘Guardiolaesque’ in the way they recover the ball,” opined experienced international coach Claude Le Roy. “Perhaps it is the influence of Mahrez.”
The Algeria captain has been in fine form for his country here, brimming with confidence after helping City to the domestic treble.
“We are very happy to be in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations because it is something very special,” said Mahrez.
“It was our goal to do it for the people and for our families. We know they are behind us all the way. It’s my dream to win the Cup of Nations.”
“It’s going to be another battle against Senegal,” he added. “We’ve been very good in this competition. The (Nigeria) match has given us more confidence for the final and we’re capable of winning it.”
Their hopes will boosted by the absence of Senegal’s defensive rock Kalidou Koulibaly, whose yellow card in the semifinal victory over Tunisia cruelly ruled the Napoli star out of the final.
“It hurts to not be able to play. But I will be beside my brothers to write history,” tweeted Koulibaly, the cornerstone of a defense breached just once so far.

