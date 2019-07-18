Saudi official attends Egyptian National Day celebrations in Riyadh

RIYADH: The Egyptian Embassy in Riyadh celebrated its National Day with VIP guests including acting Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz, senior diplomats, business leaders and members of the Egyptian community.
Prince Mohammed represented the Saudi government at the celebration. Upon his arrival, he was received by Egyptian Ambassador Nasser Hamdy and embassy officials.
“I’d like to welcome Prince Mohammed,” said Hamdy. “I’d like to pay tribute to the development of Egyptian-Saudi relations in various fields, and the keenness of the leaders on continuous coordination and constant consultation from both sides.” The ambassador described the bilateral relationship as “at the height of its prosperity.”
Under the “visionary leadership” of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Saudi King Salman, “the two countries are serving as the safety valve for the Arab region against internal and external threats, and will continue to remain united in the interest of Arab and Islamic nations,” Hamdy said.
Egyptians constitute the largest Arab expatiate group in Saudi Arabia, representing nearly 40 percent of Arab expatriates working in the Kingdom.