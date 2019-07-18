You are here

Saudi official attends Egyptian National Day celebrations in Riyadh

Acting Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz meets Egyptian Ambassador Nasser Hamdy. (AN photo by Basheer Saleh)
Arab News
  • Prince Mohammed represents the Saudi government at the celebration
Arab News
RIYADH: The Egyptian Embassy in Riyadh celebrated its National Day with VIP guests including acting Riyadh Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdul Aziz, senior diplomats, business leaders and members of the Egyptian community.

Prince Mohammed represented the Saudi government at the celebration. Upon his arrival, he was received by Egyptian Ambassador Nasser Hamdy and embassy officials.

“I’d like to welcome Prince Mohammed,” said Hamdy. “I’d like to pay tribute to the development of Egyptian-Saudi relations in various fields, and the keenness of the leaders on continuous coordination and constant consultation from both sides.” The ambassador described the bilateral relationship as “at the height of its prosperity.” 

Under the “visionary leadership” of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Saudi King Salman, “the two countries are serving as the safety valve for the Arab region against internal and external threats, and will continue to remain united in the interest of Arab and Islamic nations,” Hamdy said.

Egyptians constitute the largest Arab expatiate group in Saudi Arabia, representing nearly 40 percent of Arab expatriates working in the Kingdom.

OIC foreign ministers meet to discuss Israeli actions in Al-Quds

SPA
OIC foreign ministers meet to discuss Israeli actions in Al-Quds

SPA
JEDDAH: The expanded extraordinary meeting of the executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held at the headquarters of OIC in Jeddah on Wednesday to discuss the Israeli violations in Al-Quds Al-Sharif, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Al-Assaf.

Addressing the opening session, OIC Secretary-General Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen thanked the host country, led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for facilitating the holding of this meeting at this critical time.

Al-Othaimeen said that the meeting comes in light of the escalation of Israeli policies aimed at Judaizing Al-Quds city, concealing its monuments, attempting to change its legal, historical and political status and isolating it from its Palestinian surroundings, citing the repeated Israeli attacks targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque, including the closure of its gates.

The executive committee of the special meeting issued a final statement, which reads as follows: “The Executive Committee at its Extraordinary Open-ended Meeting at the level of Foreign Ministers held at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 to consider the escalation of the Israeli colonial violations in an attempt to change the historical and legal status of the Holy City of Al-Quds.”

In its statement, the committee expressed its concern at the continued attempts to change the historical and legal status of the occupied city of Al-Quds and the transfer of the diplomatic missions of some states to it, condemning any positions, actions and decisions being aimed at changing the status of the occupied city of the holy city.

In its strongest terms, the OIC Executive Committee condemned the escalation by Israel of its colonial actions in Al-Quds Al-Sharif and its attempts to alter the character and demographic composition of the city, including its recent attempt to falsify historical facts and its opening of the so-called “Jewish Pilgrims Route,” which extends from Birket Silwan to the Wall of Al-Buraq under Palestinian homes in the town of Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is a clear violation of international law and relevant international resolutions.

