Role of media in supporting Palestinian cause stressed

CAIRO: The 50th Ordinary Session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers was held in Cairo on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Saudi Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah, in the presence of Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit and Arab media agencies and bodies to discuss important issues, strategic visions and mechanisms related to the media.

The council discussed the agenda of the Arab Media Action Plan abroad, where it will work on developing new ideas to support its role in serving its three pillars, including the Palestinian cause, combating terrorism, and correcting the image of Arabs and Muslims.

It also discussed a number of important items, including the Arab Media Strategy; the Arab Media Plan for Sustainable Development; the role of the Arab media in combating terrorism; the Arab Electronic Media Committee; and the Arab media capital.

Al-Shabanah said that they would work with all their capabilities to help the Palestinian people regain their usurped rights, foremost of which is the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem (Al-Quds) as its capital, in accordance with relevant international resolutions and the Arab initiative.

He added that another important item on this council’s agenda is the role of the Arab media in combating terrorism. He said there was a need to address it by activating the pivotal role of Arab media in the face of a global phenomenon that has negatively affected individuals and Arab communities and claimed the lives of thousands of innocent people around the world.

Al-Shabanah said that Saudi Arabia has spared no effort in addressing the phenomenon of terrorism and cooperation with relevant parties internationally and regionally.

He said that the current situation requires the Arab media be aware of the dangers facing the Arab world so that they can respond intellectually, consciously and publicly to terrorism, unite to fight it and expose its supporters, and work systematically to drain its sources of funding using all necessary measures.

He stressed the need to unite to work with all force and firmness to fight terrorism, save innocent lives and preserve properties through the implementation of specific informative and awareness programs of this dangerous and destructive phenomenon.