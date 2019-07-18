You die! Up to 23 feared dead as arsonist sets Japan anime studio afire

You are here

Firefighters work as smoke billows from a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in a fire in Kyoto on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Kyodo News via AP)
  • Fire started in three-story building in Japan’s ancient capital
  • Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 as an animation and comic book production studio
TOKYO: A man screaming “You die!” burst into an animation production studio in Kyoto, Japan, and set it on fire early Thursday, authorities said, killing seven people and leaving at least 16 more presumed dead.

The blaze injured another 36 people, some of them critically, Japanese authorities said. Most were workers at Kyoto Animation, known for mega-hit stories featuring high school girls.

The fire started in the three-story building in Japan’s ancient capital after the suspect sprayed an unidentified liquid accelerant, Kyoto prefectural police and fire department officials said.

Seven have been confirmed dead with severe burns, said fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara. Six people also found on the first and second floors were presumed dead, Fujiwara said.

On the third floor, more than 10 people were found unresponsive, he said. Some of them were found on the stairs, where they apparently collapsed while gasping for air and trying to go out to the roof.

The suspect was injured and taken to a hospital, officials said. Police are investigating the man on suspicion of arson.

 

 

Survivors who saw the attacker said he was not their colleague and that he was screaming “(You) die!” when he dumped the liquid and started the fire, according to Japanese media reports. They said some of the survivors got splashed with the liquid.

Footage on Japan’s NHK television showed gray smoke billowing from the charred building. Other footage showed windows blown off.

“There was an explosion, then I heard people shouting, some asking for help,” a female witness told TBS TV. “Black smoke was rising from windows on upper floors, then there was a man struggling to crawl out of the window.”

Witnesses in the neighborhood said they heard bangs coming from the building, others said they saw people coming out blackened, bleeding, walking barefoot, Kyodo News reported.

Rescue officials set up an orange tent outside the studio building to provide first aid and sort out the injured.

Fire department officials said more than 70 people were in the building at the time of the fire and many of them ran outside.

Kyoto Animation, better known as KyoAni, was founded in 1981 as an animation and comic book production studio, and its hits include “Lucky Star,” “K-On!” and “Haruhi Suzumiya.”

With at least 23 killed or presumed dead, the fire was the worst mass killing in Japan since a man stabbed and killed 19 people at an assisted living facility in western Tokyo in 2016.

A fire in 2001 in Tokyo’s congested Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people in its worst known case of arson in modern times. Police never announced an arrest for setting the blaze, though five people were convicted of negligence. In 2008, 16 people died in a blaze at a movie theater in Osaka, near Kyoto.

Topics: Japan

Philippines: Nearly 8,000 police punished over drug killings

Updated 6 min 29 sec ago
AP
0

Philippines: Nearly 8,000 police punished over drug killings

  • Up to 14,724 policemen were investigated for their involvement in police drug operations that led to deaths from July 2016 until last April
  • Thousands of drug suspects have been killed in raids carried out by the police
Updated 6 min 29 sec ago
AP
0
MANILA: A Philippine official says thousands of police officers have received administrative punishments, and more than 2,000 were dismissed, for wrongdoings during raids where drug suspects were killed.
Communications Assistant Secretary Marie Rafael Banaag told a news conference Thursday that 14,724 policemen were investigated for their involvement in police drug operations that led to deaths from July 2016 until last April. She said 7,867 of them received unspecified administrative punishments while 2,367 were fired.
Thousands of drug suspects have been killed in raids carried out by the police since President Rodrigo Duterte declared war on narcotics after he was elected in 2016 .

