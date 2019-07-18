You are here

Taliban to talk to Swedish NGO after Afghan clinic closures

The closure of the Swedish hospitals will affect 6,000 individuals. (File/AFP)
KABUL: The Taliban said they will hold talks with representatives of a Swedish non-profit group after threats by the insurgents forced the organization to close 42 clinics it runs in eastern Afghanistan.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the Taliban would talk with the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan on Thursday “to resolve the situation” in Maidan Wardak province.
Mujahid offered no details on where and how the meeting would take place.
The closures of the facilities run by the Swedish NGO in Taliban-controlled areas of Maidan Wardak are expected to affect almost 6,000 people. The clinics in government controlled parts of the province remain open.
The closures came after Afghan forces last week raided a clinic run by the NGO, in pursuit of the Taliban. Two staffers died in the raid.

