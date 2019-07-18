You are here

UK rightly concerned about protecting goods in Strait of Hormuz: defense minister

British defense minister Penny Mordaunt, left, said Britain wants to send a clear message for Iran to step back and de-escalate. (AFP)
Reuters
  • Relations between Tehran and the West have been increasingly strained
  • Britain earlier seized an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar
Reuters
LONDON: Britain is rightly concerned about protecting its goods in the Strait of Hormuz, defense minister Penny Mordaunt said on Thursday following tensions with Iran over the passage of vessels in the Gulf.
Relations between Tehran and the West have been increasingly strained after Britain seized an Iranian tanker in Gibraltar and London said the British Heritage, operated by oil company BP, had been approached in the strait between Iran and the Arabian peninsula.
“We are rightly concerned about protecting our goods in the Straits of Hormuz,” she said.

Russia denies its troops are fighting in northwest Syria: RIA

Reuters
  • Syrian rebels said Russia sent troops to help the regime forces
  • The fighting in northwest Syria escalated in the past two months
Reuters
MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday denied allegations by Syrian rebels that Russian special forces or ground troops were fighting in the campaign for the rebel-held region of Idlib, the RIA news agency reported.
Senior rebel commanders said on Wednesday that Russia has sent special forces in recent days to fight alongside Syrian army troops struggling to make gains in a more than two month assault in northwestern Syria to seize the last opposition bastion.
“Russia has had no and has no ground forces in Syria,” the defense ministry was cited as saying.

