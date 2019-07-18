You are here

  • Home
  • UN finds organized crime expanding in Southeast Asia
﻿

UN finds organized crime expanding in Southeast Asia

UN reports said the organized crime groups are becoming more mobile. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 July 2019
AP
0

UN finds organized crime expanding in Southeast Asia

  • UN reported that corruption and easier movement of people and goods helped traffickers
  • An official from the organization said there is more than $60 billion of methamphetamine in the Southeast Asian market this year
Updated 18 July 2019
AP
0

BANGKOK: A UN report said organized crime syndicates in Southeast Asia are flourishing in the illegal trafficking of drugs, wildlife, counterfeit goods and people.
The report noted that corruption and freer movement of people and goods have facilitated the trafficking.
It said organized crime groups in the region are becoming more mobile as they exploit areas with weak border control and use advanced logistics to move products.
Jeremy Douglas, a regional representative of the United Nation’s Office on Drugs and Crime, said the cumulative value of the methamphetamine market is more than $60 billion this year. Facilitated by organized crime, the market has expanded since a 2013 study found the accumulated value was $15 billion.

Topics: Southeast Asia trafficking Drug trafficing

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan police seek to unravel networks trafficking women
0
Pakistan
Pakistan, China ‘closely monitoring’ forced prostitution, trafficking allegations

Serbian interior ministry says Lufthansa bomb threat was fake

Updated 18 July 2019
Reuters
0

Serbian interior ministry says Lufthansa bomb threat was fake

  • The bomb threat was found to be false after checks on board the plane
Updated 18 July 2019
Reuters
0

BELGRADE: The Serbian interior ministry said a bomb threat which prompted the evacuation of a Lufthansa plane bound for Frankfurt on Thursday morning was fake.
Serbian state TV reported that 130 passengers and five crew members had been evacuated after boarding the 6.15 a.m. (0415 GMT) HL 1411 flight, and the plane was taken off the runway. Special police units were deployed to search the plane.
An interior ministry spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the bomb threat was found to be false after checks on board the plane.
“This morning at 6 a.m. an unknown person called and reported there was a bomb on the plane bound for Frankfurt,” a ministry statement had said earlier in the day.
A Lufthansa spokesman confirmed the plane was being checked by authorities.

Topics: Lufthansa Serbia bomb

Latest updates

Pence announces sanctions on Iranian-linked leaders in Iraq
0
Archaeologists find mosque from when Islam arrived in holy land
0
UN envoy for Yemen says very concerned about Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
0
Serbian interior ministry says Lufthansa bomb threat was fake
0
First group of Sundanese pilgrims arrive in Jeddah
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.