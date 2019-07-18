Two killed in attack on Egypt security forces in Sinai

CAIRO: Two people including a civilian were killed in a suicide bomb attack Thursday targeting security forces in the restive Sinai Peninsula, medical and security sources said.

The attack hit forces stationed near a parking lot in the city of Sheikh Zuweid in North Sinai, the sources told AFP.

One member of the security forces was killed and three others were wounded, while a civilian also died in the bombing.

The armed forces confirmed in a statement one of its soldiers had been killed in the assault, without mentioning the civilian or other casualties.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

North Sinai has long been a hotspot of extremist insurgents, mainly the local affiliates of Daesh.

Last year, Egypt launched a massive offensive mainly with the aim of wiping out the militants in the turbulent region.

Hundreds of militants have been killed along with dozens of soldiers, according to official figures which cannot be verified as Sinai is largely cut off to journalists and independent investigators.