You are here

  • Home
  • Serbian interior ministry says Lufthansa bomb threat was fake
﻿

Serbian interior ministry says Lufthansa bomb threat was fake

Authorities at Nikola Tesla Airport respond to a possible bomb threat to a Lufthansa Airbus A320neo plane in Belgrade, Serbia July 18, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

Serbian interior ministry says Lufthansa bomb threat was fake

  • The bomb threat was found to be false after checks on board the plane
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

BELGRADE: The Serbian interior ministry said a bomb threat which prompted the evacuation of a Lufthansa plane bound for Frankfurt on Thursday morning was fake.
Serbian state TV reported that 130 passengers and five crew members had been evacuated after boarding the 6.15 a.m. (0415 GMT) HL 1411 flight, and the plane was taken off the runway. Special police units were deployed to search the plane.
An interior ministry spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the bomb threat was found to be false after checks on board the plane.
“This morning at 6 a.m. an unknown person called and reported there was a bomb on the plane bound for Frankfurt,” a ministry statement had said earlier in the day.
A Lufthansa spokesman confirmed the plane was being checked by authorities.

Topics: Lufthansa Serbia bomb

Argentina orders freezing of Hezbollah assets on anniversary of deadly bombing

Updated 10 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
0

Argentina orders freezing of Hezbollah assets on anniversary of deadly bombing

  • Argentinian authorities have effectively designated Hezbollah a terrorist organization
  • Argentina’s financial information unit ordered the freezing of assets of members of Hezbollah and the organization a day after the country created a new list for people and entities linked to terrorism
Updated 10 min 40 sec ago
Reuters
0

BUENOS AIRES: Argentinian authorities ordered the freezing of Hezbollah assets in the country on Thursday and effectively designated the Lebanese extremist group, which it blames for two attacks on its soil, a terrorist organization.
The announcement came on the 25th anniversary of the bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires in which 85 people died. Argentina blames Iran and Hezbollah for the attack. Both deny any responsibility. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the country to mark the anniversary.
Argentina also blames Hezbollah for an attack on the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires in 1992 that killed 29 people.

In this file photo taken on July 18, 1994, a man walks over the rubble left after a bomb exploded at the Argentinian Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA in Spanish) in Buenos Aires. (AFP)


Argentina’s financial information unit ordered the freezing of assets of members of Hezbollah and the organization a day after the country created a new list for people and entities linked to terrorism.
The freezing of assets automatically places Hezbollah on Argentina’s registry, designating it a terrorist organization, a government source with direct knowledge of the action confirmed.
US and Argentine officials say Hezbollah operates in what is known as the tri-border area of Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, where an illicit economy funds its operations elsewhere.

Topics: angentina Hezbollah

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Hezbollah lawmaker storms Lebanese police station, ‘shoots son-in-law’
0
Middle-East
Israel could be ‘wiped out’ in a war with Iran, Hezbollah leader warns

Latest updates

Serbian interior ministry says Lufthansa bomb threat was fake
0
First group of Sundanese pilgrims arrive in Jeddah
0
Argentina orders freezing of Hezbollah assets on anniversary of deadly bombing
0
UK lawmakers impede path to no-deal Brexit in parliamentary vote
0
Two killed in attack on Egypt security forces in Sinai
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.