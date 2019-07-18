UN envoy for Yemen says ‘very concerned’ about Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

You are here

﻿

The UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths expressed grave concern about Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. (UN/AFP)
LONDON: The UN special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said on Thursday that he is “very concerned” about Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Speaking at the UN, Griffiths also expressed shock at Houthi authorities sentencing thirty prisoners to death recently.   

Thirty men were sentenced to death by the Houthis in Yemen last week amid credible allegations that many were tortured during three years of politically-motivated detention, the UN human rights office said. 

The UN envoy called on the Houthis to respect laws concerning prisoners and detainees. 

Griffiths said he held a "productive meeting" with Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Monday in Jeddah.

Tweeting about the meeting, Griffiths said he discussed with Prince Khalid how to keep Yemen out of ongoing regional tensions and how to make progress in the implementation of the Stockholm agreement with the support of the Kingdom.

 

 

Archaeologists find mosque from when Islam arrived in holy land

Updated 18 July 2019
Reuters
0

  • Authorities estimate the mosquer dates back to the 7th to 8th centuries
  • Rare to find house of prayer so ancient whose congregation is likely to have been local farmers
RAHAT, Israel: Archaeologists in Israel have discovered the remains of one of the world’s oldest rural mosques, built around the time Islam arrived in the holy land, they said on Thursday.
The Israel Antiquities Authority estimates that the mosque, uncovered ahead of new construction in the Bedouin town of Rahat in the Negev desert, dates back to the 7th to 8th centuries.
There are large mosques known to be from that period in Jerusalem and in Makkah but it is rare to find a house of prayer so ancient whose congregation is likely to have been local farmers, the antiquities authority said.
Excavated at the site were the remains of an open-air mosque — a rectangular building, about the size of a single-car garage, with a prayer niche facing south toward Makkah.
“This is one of the earliest mosques known from the beginning of the arrival of Islam in Israel, after the Arab conquest of 636 C.E.,” said Gideon Avni of the antiquities authority.
“The discovery of the village and the mosque in its vicinity are a significant contribution to the study of the history of the country during this turbulent period.”

