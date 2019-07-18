You are here

At least 11 dead in Taliban attack on Afghan police HQ

Afghan security forces arrive after a powerful explosion outside the provincial police headquarters in Kandahar province south of Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP)
AFP
KANDAHAR: At least 11 people were killed and scores more wounded Thursday when the Taliban attacked a police headquarters in the southern city of Kandahar, officials and the insurgents said.
The assault comes amid a series of peace talks between Washington and the Taliban that both sides say are making progress, but which so far have yielded no reduction in violence in the gruelling Afghan conflict.
Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi said the afternoon attack in Afghanistan’s second-largest city started with a car bomb, then saw gunmen storm the police compound.
“A number of mujahideen equipped with heavy and small arms breached the headquarters and launched their operations inside,” he said.
Baheer Ahmadi, the Kandahar governor’s spokesman, said in a statement that 11 people had been killed, including nine civilians and two police officers, while another 80 — including women and children — were wounded.
He earlier had given a toll of 12 dead.
Interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said eight attackers were involved. Two blew themselves up, while the remaining six were “cornered in a building.”
Hayatullah Hayat, the provincial governor for Kandahar, said Afghan security forces had launched a “clean-up operation” to see if any attackers were remaining.
“The fighting is over now. Some vehicles were burnt. Now the Afghan army and US helicopters are hovering in the area,” police chief Tadin Khan told AFP.
Pictures on social media showed a huge plume of smoke rising over Kandahar, and Hayat said about six trucks carrying commercial goods had burnt.
The assault comes just one day after two Afghan soldiers — who were really Taliban operatives — fatally shot an Afghan colonel in Ghazni province.

Serbian interior ministry says Lufthansa bomb threat was fake

Updated 18 July 2019
Reuters
0

Serbian interior ministry says Lufthansa bomb threat was fake

  • The bomb threat was found to be false after checks on board the plane
Updated 18 July 2019
Reuters
0

BELGRADE: The Serbian interior ministry said a bomb threat which prompted the evacuation of a Lufthansa plane bound for Frankfurt on Thursday morning was fake.
Serbian state TV reported that 130 passengers and five crew members had been evacuated after boarding the 6.15 a.m. (0415 GMT) HL 1411 flight, and the plane was taken off the runway. Special police units were deployed to search the plane.
An interior ministry spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the bomb threat was found to be false after checks on board the plane.
“This morning at 6 a.m. an unknown person called and reported there was a bomb on the plane bound for Frankfurt,” a ministry statement had said earlier in the day.
A Lufthansa spokesman confirmed the plane was being checked by authorities.

