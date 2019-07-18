You are here

Tougher export curbs spark fears of chip price spike, disruption

Mobile memory chips made by chipmaker SK Hynix are seen in Seoul. (Reuters/File)
  • Japan has tightened curbs on exports of three chipmaking materials
SEOUL: Memory chip spot prices have risen for the first time this year, indicating grim warnings of “never seen before” spikes and a supply disruption could come to pass as a dispute between South Korea and Japan drags on.

The 15 percent spike in DRAM chip prices over a week — in a sector dogged by oversupply and weak demand for more than a year — comes after Japan tightened curbs on exports of some chipmaking materials to South Korea — home to the world’s top two memory chipmakers, Samsung and SK Hynix Inc.

To be fair, the price surge indicated by industry tracker DRAMeXchange refers to the spot market that accounts for less than a 10th of the memory chip landscape as most major tech firms source through mid- and long-term contracts.

Given this background, major customers such as iPhone maker Apple are yet to start stockpiling, but the price spike has started fueling fears that Japan’s curbs will soon impact supply, several industry sources said.

“If the ban continues, memory prices will skyrocket like never seen before as 75 percent of DRAM and 45 percent of NAND global output is at risk,” Mark Newman from Bernstein said, referring to South Korea’s dominance in the supply of those memory chips.

A person at a South Korean chipmaker said customers were “following the situations closely” but “taking a wait-and-see approach as demand remains weak.”

Samsung and SK Hynix declined to comment.

“We will need contingency plans if the impact materializes,” said a spokeswoman at Vaio, a Sony Corp. spinoff.

“Options include seeking alternative chip suppliers outside South Korea,” she said, adding business at the Japanese computer maker had not yet been hit.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd, the world’s top contract chipmaker, warned that Japan’s export curb is the “biggest uncertainty” for the fourth quarter.

Japan has tightened curbs on exports of three chipmaking materials — fluorinated polyimides, used in smartphone displays; photoresists, used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers; and hydrogen fluoride, used as an etching gas when making chips.

South Korea sourced 94 percent of fluorinated polyimides, 92 percent of photoresists and about 44 percent of hydrogen fluoride from Japan in the first five months of this year, Korean industry data showed.

Seoul has said it is seeking to make its supply chain more independent and has been getting fresh offers from Russia and China to provide hydrogen fluoride.

In the NAND flash market, supply has also been hurt by an output halt at Japan’s Toshiba Memory last month due to a power outage.

A person at Toshiba Memory said the plant resumed operations in mid-July, but it will take time for shipments to recover fully.

Seoul central bank lowers rate as growth forecast cut

  • The Bank of Korea lowered its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent
SEOUL: South Korea’s central bank on Thursday cut its policy rate for the first time in three years to shore up growth threatened by a trade dispute with Japan.

The Bank of Korea lowered its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent following a meeting of its monetary policy committee, which also cut its growth forecast for the country’s economy this year from 2.5 percent to 2.2 percent.

The bank cited slowing exports and domestic investment and volatility in financial markets related to the trade war between the US and China and Japanese curbs on certain technology exports to South Korea. The bank had hiked the rate by 0.25 percentage points in November and last lowered borrowing costs in June 2016.

The bank said in a statement it will “carefully monitor developments such as the US-China trade dispute, Japan’s export restrictions, any changes in the economies and monetary policies of major countries ... and geopolitical risks, while examining their effects on domestic growth and inflation.”

Lee Ju-yeol, the bank’s governor, said South Korea’s exports and domestic investment during the first half of the year were more sluggish than expected and that it’s “hard to be optimistic about the (economic) conditions moving forward.”

The rate cut came amid escalating tensions between South Korea and Japan over Tokyo’s move to tighten controls on the exports of photoresists and two other chemicals to South Korean companies that use them to produce semiconductors and display screens for smartphones and TVs.

South Korea says the Japanese trade curbs could hurt its export-dependent economy and disrupt global supply chains. Lee said the bank’s monetary policymakers assessed how the trade dispute could affect growth at the macroeconomic level.

South Korea has accused Japan of weaponizing trade to retaliate against South Korean court rulings calling for Japanese companies to compensate aging South Korean plaintiffs for forced labor during World War II.

Tokyo says the materials affected by the export controls can be sent only to trustworthy trading partners. Without presenting specific examples, it has questioned Seoul’s credibility in controlling the exports of arms and items that can be used both for civilian and military purposes.

South Korea is also bracing for the possibility that Japan will take further steps by removing it from a 27-country “whitelist” receiving preferential treatment in trade.

Its removal from the list would require Japanese companies to apply for case-by-case approvals for exports to South Korea of hundreds of items deemed sensitive, not just the three materials affected by the trade curbs.

