  Senior Lebanese official denies IMF issued call to float currency
Senior Lebanese official denies IMF issued call to float currency

Lebanon’s draft budget was welcomed by the International Monetary Fund as ‘a welcome first step on a long road.’ (Reuters)
  • The Lebanese pound has been fixed at 1,507.5 to the dollar since 1997
BEIRUT: A senior adviser to Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday denied that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had urged Lebanon to unpeg its currency from the dollar.

Nadim Munla said comments by Hariri to parliament this week about IMF proposals including currency flotation referred to “general recipes” that the fund recommends to governments, rather than specific recommendations for Lebanon.

The pound has been fixed at 1,507.5 to the dollar since 1997, and the IMF has not proposed floating it “recently or in the last few years”, Munla said.

Hariri made his comments at the start of a three-day parliamentary session expected to approve a budget that aims to slash the deficit as a step towards putting the heavily indebted country’s finances on a sustainable path.

Munla said they had been a response to criticism during the debate, adding: “The IMF never in recent history has recommended this; that’s why their concluding statement after the last visit to Lebanon did not include anything to this effect.”

In its statement after a regular Article IV review, the IMF said this month that Lebanon should raise value-added tax (VAT) and increase fuel excise duty as well as trying to increase tax compliance to raise more revenue.

Asked if Lebanon was considering requesting IMF assistance, Munla said Lebanon had never requested an IMF programme, adding: “We do not see the urgency to do that.”

The IMF said the draft budget together with a plan to reform the power sector were “very welcome first steps on a long road.” But it said the 2019 budget deficit would likely be well above the government’s target of 7.6 percent of gross domestic product.

Topics: IMF Lebanon Currecny lebanese pound Beirut

Seoul central bank lowers rate as growth forecast cut

Seoul central bank lowers rate as growth forecast cut

  • The Bank of Korea lowered its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent
SEOUL: South Korea’s central bank on Thursday cut its policy rate for the first time in three years to shore up growth threatened by a trade dispute with Japan.

The Bank of Korea lowered its key interest rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent following a meeting of its monetary policy committee, which also cut its growth forecast for the country’s economy this year from 2.5 percent to 2.2 percent.

The bank cited slowing exports and domestic investment and volatility in financial markets related to the trade war between the US and China and Japanese curbs on certain technology exports to South Korea. The bank had hiked the rate by 0.25 percentage points in November and last lowered borrowing costs in June 2016.

The bank said in a statement it will “carefully monitor developments such as the US-China trade dispute, Japan’s export restrictions, any changes in the economies and monetary policies of major countries ... and geopolitical risks, while examining their effects on domestic growth and inflation.”

Lee Ju-yeol, the bank’s governor, said South Korea’s exports and domestic investment during the first half of the year were more sluggish than expected and that it’s “hard to be optimistic about the (economic) conditions moving forward.”

The rate cut came amid escalating tensions between South Korea and Japan over Tokyo’s move to tighten controls on the exports of photoresists and two other chemicals to South Korean companies that use them to produce semiconductors and display screens for smartphones and TVs.

South Korea says the Japanese trade curbs could hurt its export-dependent economy and disrupt global supply chains. Lee said the bank’s monetary policymakers assessed how the trade dispute could affect growth at the macroeconomic level.

South Korea has accused Japan of weaponizing trade to retaliate against South Korean court rulings calling for Japanese companies to compensate aging South Korean plaintiffs for forced labor during World War II.

Tokyo says the materials affected by the export controls can be sent only to trustworthy trading partners. Without presenting specific examples, it has questioned Seoul’s credibility in controlling the exports of arms and items that can be used both for civilian and military purposes.

South Korea is also bracing for the possibility that Japan will take further steps by removing it from a 27-country “whitelist” receiving preferential treatment in trade.

Its removal from the list would require Japanese companies to apply for case-by-case approvals for exports to South Korea of hundreds of items deemed sensitive, not just the three materials affected by the trade curbs.

Topics: Seoul Tokyo Bank of Korea South Korea's central bank

