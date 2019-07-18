You are here

﻿

Manchester bombing suspect appears in London court, denies charges

Hashem Abedi, the brother of a suicide bomber who attacked a concert in Manchester in 2017, is seen after being arrested, in this undated picture released by Libya's Ministry of Interior's Special Deterrence Forces on July 18, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
0

Manchester bombing suspect appears in London court, denies charges

  • Authorities believe Abedi played a major role in planning the suicide bombing, the deadliest in a string of attacks in London and Manchester in 2017
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
0

LONDON: The brother of the suicide bomber who killed almost two dozen people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester two years ago appeared in court on Thursday to face 22 charges of murder.

Hashem Abedi’s lawyer, Zafar Ali, said his client denied the charges.

The 22-year-old is the younger brother of Salman Abedi, who blew himself up amid concertgoers at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

He was detained in Libya, his parents’ homeland, soon after the attack and extradited to Britain on Wednesday.

Abedi sat in the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court as prosecutor Kathryn Selby said he was charged with 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder relating to the more than 260 people who were injured, and one count of conspiring to cause explosions.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and British nationality during the 15-minute hearing. Abedi was ordered detained until a bail hearing on Monday.

Authorities believe Abedi played a major role in planning the suicide bombing, the deadliest in a string of attacks in London and Manchester in 2017. Ali said his client had been in solitary confinement while being held by the Tripoli-based Special Deterrence Force.

The lawyer said Abedi had been tortured and forced to sign a confession under duress. Ali said his client did not contest extradition because he wanted to return to Britain to clear his name.

It is possible that Abedi’s trial will reveal details of how the plot was planned and executed and what kind of support the suicide bomber received.

Topics: Manchester bombing London Hashem Abedi

Related

0
World
Police makes fresh arrest over Manchester bombing
0
World
British police make two more arrests after Manchester bombing

Gibraltar had “positive” meeting with Iran over seized Grace 1 tanker

Updated 51 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
0

Gibraltar had “positive” meeting with Iran over seized Grace 1 tanker

  • The tanker was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines
Updated 51 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Gibraltar’s Chief Minister Fabian Picardo had a “constructive and positive” meeting with Iranian officials in London about the detained oil tanker Grace 1, Gibraltar said.
“The Chief Minister met yesterday in London with Iranian officials to discuss matters related to the detention of Grace 1 and to seek to de-escalate all aspects of the issues arising,” a spokesman said. “The meeting was constructive and positive.”
The tanker was seized earlier this month by British Royal Marines off the coast of the British Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

Topics: Gibraltar Iran grace 1

Latest updates

From Iraq to Yemen, drones raise US alarm over Iranian plans
0
McIlroy, Woods endure nightmare starts as Holmes takes British Open lead
0
Death toll rises in attack on Turkish diplomat in Iraq
0
Moroccan king praises Saudi Arabia's efforts in serving pilgrims
0
Trump says US warship destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.