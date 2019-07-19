You are here

  • Home
  • Major economies raise red flags over Facebook’s Libra
﻿

Major economies raise red flags over Facebook’s Libra

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the proposed French tax on tech giants would stand until the G7 reaches an agreement on taxing digital business. (AP)
Updated 19 July 2019
AP
0

Major economies raise red flags over Facebook’s Libra

  • Facebook has proposed creating Libra as a cryptocurrency that is pegged to existing currencies to make it more stable than the likes of Bitcoin
Updated 19 July 2019
AP
0

CHANTILLY: Top finance officials from the Group of Seven rich democracies are warning that cryptocurrencies such as Facebook’s Libra should not come into use before “serious regulatory and systemic concerns” are addressed.

The chairman’s concluding summary from the G7 meeting in Chantilly, France, says the officials agreed that so-called stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to real currencies — will have to meet “the highest standards” of financial regulation to prevent money laundering or threats to the stability of the banking and financial system.

The statement says finance ministers, including French host Bruno Le Maire and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, agreed that those concerns must be addressed “before such projects can be implemented.”

Facebook has proposed creating Libra as a cryptocurrency that is pegged to existing currencies to make it more stable than the likes of Bitcoin, so that it can used as a way to pay for things. Governments around the world are rushing to assess how that would affect the economy.

Le Maire said that the G7 officials noted that while stable cryptocurrencies such as Libra could reduce costs for transfers and help provide financial services to underserved communities, they would need to be accountable to governments, not just corporations. Libra could, for example, facilitate money laundering and terrorist financing and influence the value of established currencies.

The views echo criticism from US lawmakers this week, who in hearings in Washington said they cannot trust Facebook with a big project such as Libra after recent data privacy scandals.

The G7 summary says that the countries also expect the outlines of a global agreement on taxing digital business by next January. It said the agreement would allow companies to be taxed in countries where they have no physical presence and provide for an arbitration forum.

The US and France in particular are at odds on the issue after Paris said it would put a 3 percent tax on tech giants like Facebook and Google that are typically based in the US. Mnuchin objected to the plan when meeting with Le Maire.

Le Maire said that the current agreement needed to result in a final decision before France could withdraw its tax, but that the process was moving “in the right direction.”

The G7 finance meeting will set the stage for a summit of the countries’ heads of state and government in August. Beyond the US and France, the G7 includes Germany, Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada and representatives from the EU.

Topics: Facebook Libra Bruno Le Maire crypto currencies bitcoin

Related

0
Business & Economy
Facebook’s Libra currency under fire
0
Business & Economy
Trump blasts Bitcoin and Facebook’s Libra, says they should face banking regulations

Oil rises after US Navy destroys Iranian drone

Updated 7 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil rises after US Navy destroys Iranian drone

  • The International Energy Agency is revising its 2019 global oil demand growth forecast to 1.1 million barrels per day
  • Speculators have exited options positions that could have provided exposure to higher prices in the next several years
Updated 7 min 34 sec ago
Reuters
0

TOKYO: Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday after the US Navy destroyed an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz, a major chokepoint for global crude flows, again raising tensions in the Middle East.
Brent crude futures were up 82 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $62.75 by 0100 GMT. They closed down 2.7 percent on Thursday, falling for a fourth day.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures firmed 61 cents, or 1.1 percent, at 55.91. They fell 2.6 percent in the previous session.
The United States said on Thursday that a US Navy ship had “destroyed” an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz after the aircraft threatened the vessel, but Iran said it had no information about losing a drone.
The move comes after Britain pledged to defend its shipping interests in the region, while US Central Command chief General Kenneth McKenzie said the United States would work “aggressively” to enable free passage after recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.
Still, the longer-term outlook for oil has grown increasingly bearish.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) is reducing its 2019 oil demand forecast due to a slowing global economy amid a US-China trade spat, its executive director said on Thursday.
The IEA is revising its 2019 global oil demand growth forecast to 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) and may cut it again if the global economy and especially China shows further weakness, Fatih Birol said.
“China is experiencing its slowest economic growth in the last three decades, so are some of the advanced economies ... if the global economy performs even poorer than we assume, then we may even look at our numbers once again in the next months to come,” Birol told Reuters in an interview.
Last year, the IEA predicted that 2019 oil demand would grow by 1.5 million bpd but had already cut the growth forecast to 1.2 million bpd in June this year.
Speculators have exited options positions that could have provided exposure to higher prices in the next several years, market participants said on Thursday.
US offshore oil and gas production has continued to return to service since Hurricane Barry passed through the Gulf of Mexico last week, triggering platform evacuations and output cuts.
Royal Dutch Shell, a top Gulf producer, said Wednesday it had resumed about 80 percent of its average daily production in the region.

Topics: Oil energy Markets

Related

0
Middle-East
US demands Iran free seized ship, vows to protect Gulf oil lifeline
0
Middle-East
US warship destroys Iranian drone in Strait of Hormuz after ‘threats’

Latest updates

Oil rises after US Navy destroys Iranian drone
0
Turkey launches air strike on Iraqi Kurdistan after killing of diplomat
0
Members of first all-female Afghan orchestra missing in Slovakia
0
TheFace: Aghareed Abduljawad, supply chain director at Globe Group
0
End Syria hospital attacks, Russia told at UN
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.