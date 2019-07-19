Where We Are Going Today: Cloud 9

This is one of the most appropriately named cafes in Jeddah, because its coffee takes you to Cloud 9.

Cloud 9 has rapidly gained popularity in Jeddah, becoming the center of attention in events like the Gamers Con and XJED. The cafe itself is extremely cozy and is commonly defined as a place with good vibes and music, making it the best place for friends to spend time together.

For coffee they have trained baristas who add their own twists on the coffee, such as their salted caramel coffee, served with the rim of the cup coated in salt and caramel to add an extra punch of flavor.

They also serve amazing savory dishes such as their Fattoush Salad, Pronto Pasta. For people seeking healthier options, they have sweeter snacks such as granola with fruits.

And there is even more to the place than its amazing food and coffee — they also serve iced tea, making the cafe ideal for everyone who wants to have a fun time.