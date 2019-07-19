Where We Are Going Today: Cloud 9

You are here

﻿

This is one of the most appropriately named cafes in Jeddah, because its coffee takes you to Cloud 9.

Cloud 9 has rapidly gained popularity in Jeddah, becoming the center of attention in events like the Gamers Con and XJED. The cafe itself is extremely cozy and is commonly defined as a place with good vibes and music, making it the best place for friends to spend time together.

For coffee they have trained baristas who add their own twists on the coffee, such as their salted caramel coffee, served with the rim of the cup coated in salt and caramel to add an extra punch of flavor.

They also serve amazing savory dishes such as their Fattoush Salad, Pronto Pasta. For people seeking healthier options, they have sweeter snacks such as granola with fruits.

And there is even more to the place than its amazing food and coffee — they also serve iced tea, making the cafe ideal for everyone who wants to have a fun time.

JEDDAH: Dose cafe is bringing an exciting twist to coffee to add to Jeddah’s growing cafe scene.
Dose provides coffee lovers with one of the widest choices of flavors found in Jeddah, such as the trendy pistachio and rose lattes.
They have created new and exciting flavors, such as their crunchy coffee, which is topped with cereals to add an interesting twist.
The cafe offers coffee-to-go in flasks big enough to serve five people. They serve cold brew, KitKat and pistachio flavors.
To help beat the Jeddah heat, they have added soft-serve ice cream to the menu.
With its comfortable interior, a grand structure with funky lighting, Dose has become a favorite spot for friends to gather and socialize.

