﻿

Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Hamdan
Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Mohammed Al-Hamdan has been the undersecretary of the Department of Publications Affairs and Scholarly Research since June 2018. 

Al-Hamdan recently announced that the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance had started preparations for its Hajj season book distribution program, which will oversee the distribution of 8 million copies of the Holy Qur’an, ritual books and manuals to pilgrims. Fifty-two books in more than 30 languages have reportedly been approved as part of the program.

Al-Hamdan also noted that the Islamic electronic library has created a website containing all of the ministry’s written and audio versions of books related to Hajj and Umrah: www.islamic-ebook.com. The portal will be made available for public use at every international airport in the Kingdom, several exit-port centers and some mosques and “important sites.”

In 2018, Al-Hamdan was part of two significant Saudi Arabian delegations overseas. In November, he traveled to the 31st Conference of Muslims of Latin America and the Caribbean in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The conference explored the possibilities of teaching Arabic in Latin America and the Caribbean, and was organized by the Center for Islamic Advocacy in Brazil in cooperation with the Islamic Ministry in the Kingdom.

Al-Hamdan also visited several cities in Serbia where he met with Chief of Scholars in Belgrade Sheikh Saad Nasovic, and other prominent figures from the Muslim community in Serbia.

