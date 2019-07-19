Islamic, European officials plan support for Sudan

Kiswa of Kaaba raised in preparation for Hajj

DUBAI: The lower part of Kaaba’s Kiswa, the black cloth draped around the holy shrine, was raised 3 meters in preparation for the new Hajj season and was replaced with white cloth instead, Reasah Al-Harmain said on Friday.

The procedure is done every year before the Hajj season in order to protect the Kiswa, as some pilgrims touch and pull on the black cloth when they circumambulate the Kaaba.



رفع ثوب الكعبة المشرفة استعداداً لموسم #حج هذا العام. pic.twitter.com/PMQjxy2YVW — رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) July 18, 2019

Up to 50 technicians and specialists oversaw the annual process, head of the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Ahmad bin Muhammad Al-Mansouri said.What some pilgrims do to the Kiswa stems from wrongful beliefs, which is why the black cloth is raised and replaced with white textile during Hajj, he added.The original Kiswa will be draped again after the Hajj season concludes, Al-Mansouri said.