Saudi students in line for Ph.D. boost in Britain

Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi ambassador to the UK, met Minister of Transport and the Chairman of the General Authority for Transportation Nabil-Al Amoudi. (SPA)
Updated 19 July 2019
SPA
Saudi scholarship students could enjoy a boost in Ph.D. opportunities in Britain following a meeting between the Saudi Cultural office in Britain and senior academics.
The delegation considered recommending Ph.D. programs offered by each British university based on each student’s grades and accelerating the response to inquiries.
In another meeting, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi ambassador to the UK, met Minister of Transport and the Chairman of the General Authority for Transportation Nabil-Al Amoudi.
They reviewed Saudi Arabia’s achievements in the maritime transport industry and plans to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub to help achieve the Vision 2030 reform plan.

Kiswa of Kaaba raised in preparation for Hajj

Updated 24 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
  • Up to 50 people worked on the raising of Kiswa this year
  • The Kiswa is replaced with white cloth during Hajj
Arab News
DUBAI: The lower part of Kaaba’s Kiswa, the black cloth draped around the holy shrine, was raised 3 meters in preparation for the new Hajj season and was replaced with white cloth instead, Reasah Al-Harmain said on Friday.
The procedure is done every year before the Hajj season in order to protect the Kiswa, as some pilgrims touch and pull on the black cloth when they circumambulate the Kaaba.

Up to 50 technicians and specialists oversaw the annual process, head of the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Ahmad bin Muhammad Al-Mansouri said.
What some pilgrims do to the Kiswa stems from wrongful beliefs, which is why the black cloth is raised and replaced with white textile during Hajj, he added.
The original Kiswa will be draped again after the Hajj season concludes, Al-Mansouri said.

