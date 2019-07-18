Saudi scholarship students could enjoy a boost in Ph.D. opportunities in Britain following a meeting between the Saudi Cultural office in Britain and senior academics.
The delegation considered recommending Ph.D. programs offered by each British university based on each student’s grades and accelerating the response to inquiries.
In another meeting, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, Saudi ambassador to the UK, met Minister of Transport and the Chairman of the General Authority for Transportation Nabil-Al Amoudi.
They reviewed Saudi Arabia’s achievements in the maritime transport industry and plans to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub to help achieve the Vision 2030 reform plan.
Saudi students in line for Ph.D. boost in Britain
Saudi students in line for Ph.D. boost in Britain
Saudi scholarship students could enjoy a boost in Ph.D. opportunities in Britain following a meeting between the Saudi Cultural office in Britain and senior academics.