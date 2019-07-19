You are here

  • Home
  • Germany honors resisters who tried to assassinate Hitler
﻿

Germany honors resisters who tried to assassinate Hitler

Merkel paid tribute to Stauffenberg and his fellows. A German Wachbataillon soldier of the Federal Armed Forces Bundeswehr stands next to a plaque commemorating Stauffenberg and other soldiers. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 sec ago
AP
0

Germany honors resisters who tried to assassinate Hitler

  • Angela Merkel paid tribute to executed plot leader Col. Claus von Stauffenberg
  • He attempted to kill Hitler with a briefcase bomb in 1944
Updated 28 sec ago
AP
0

BERLIN: Germany is marking the 75th anniversary of the most famous plot to kill Adolf Hitler, honoring those who resisted the Nazis — who were stigmatized for decades as traitors — as pillars of the country’s modern democracy amid growing concerns about the resurgence of the far-right.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will speak Saturday at an annual swearing-in ceremony for some 400 troops before addressing a memorial event, paid tribute ahead of the anniversary to executed plot leader Col. Claus von Stauffenberg and his fellow conspirators and highlighted their importance to modern Germany. She said that “only if we understand our past can we build a good future.”
Von Stauffenberg tried to kill Hitler with a briefcase bomb on July 20, 1944, during a meeting at his headquarters in East Prussia.

Topics: Germany Adolf Hitler assassination

Related

0
World
Iraqi faces verdict in Germany’s ‘Susanna’ rape-murder trial
0
World
Germany says no to US request for ground troops in Syria

Turkish lira slips as Trump unclear on sanctions

Turkey's troubled lira tumbled on August 13, 2018 to fresh record lows against the euro and dollar, piling pressure on stock markets on fears the country's crisis could spill over into the world economy.
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

Turkish lira slips as Trump unclear on sanctions

  • At 0454 GMT, the lira was at 5.6295 against the dollar, easing from a close of 5.6150 on Thursday
  • The currency had firmed late on Thursday from levels around 5.7 earlier in the day after Trump said the United States is not currently looking at sanctioning
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
REUTERS:
0

ISTANBUL: The Turkish lira weakened slightly early on Friday, giving up some of the gains made the previous evening as U.S. President Donald Trump was unclear over whether his administration was looking at imposing sanctions on Turkey.

His comments came following a U.S. decision to remove Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet programme after it began receiving delivery of the Russian S-400 missile defence system last week.

At 0454 GMT, the lira was at 5.6295 against the dollar, easing from a close of 5.6150 on Thursday. The currency had firmed late on Thursday from levels around 5.7 earlier in the day after Trump said the United States is not currently looking at sanctioning Turkey over its purchase of the Russian defence system.
But Trump appeared to contradict that comment later, saying such a move on sanctions was in fact under consideration, sparking confusion at a tense time for relations between the two NATO allies.

"It's a very, very difficult situation for a lot of reasons," Trump said, when asked if he had ruled out sanctions on Ankara. "So we're looking at it. We'll see what we do."
The first parts of the S-400 air defence system were flown to the Murted military air base northwest of Ankara last Friday, sealing Turkey's deal with Russia.

Latest updates

Germany honors resisters who tried to assassinate Hitler
0
‘Huge increase’ in crude prices not expected: IEA executive director
0
Turkish lira slips as Trump unclear on sanctions
0
Lebanese losing faith as politicians fumble over economy
0
Duterte foes cry foul as Philippine police push sedition charges
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.